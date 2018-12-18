Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reveal plans for son Taimur’s birthday, say ‘we’ll ride horses, see big cats’. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with son Taimur Ali Khan, left for South Africa on Sunday. However, unlike what was earlier reported, the purpose wasn’t only to ring in Taimur’s second birthday; the Bollywood couple will be shooting for an ad in Cape Town, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The couple will then celebrate Taimur’s birthday by riding horses and go and watch big cats.

Saif told Mumbai Mirror, “Kareena and I will be shooting as ad in Cape Town for a luggage brand. After that we are going to ride horses and see some big cats for Tim’s birthday.”

Meanwhile, in an article in Conde Nast Traveller, Saif and Kareena spoke at length about their favourite travel and holiday destinations across the globe. Turns out their favourite places tend to be the ones they have been to a number of times before--London in summers, Gstaad in winters and Rajasthan and Pataudi in India.

Saif said in the report that while Kareena doesn’t like the idea much, he likes the idea of going to a known hotel and meeting the same people. They do have their wish list though -- Saif wants to explore South America while Kareena wants to go the French Riviera in southern France. On the question of travel with Taimur, Saif has some interesting insights. He revealed that even when they travelled before, it was never light but with Taimur, it has only become heavier. He also adds that while they may have seen things before, seeing them with Taimur makes it all so different. On the issue of date nights in Mumbai, Saif said: “The poolside at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba. And our balcony at home.”

Kareena, meanwhile, revealed that since she is a first-time mother, travelling with Taimur is a whole new experience.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 09:07 IST