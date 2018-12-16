Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor leave for South Africa to celebrate son Taimur’s birthday

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor threw an early birthday bash this year for their son Taimur. The little one will turn two on December 20 and is already a celebrity. The family of three has now left for their South Africa vacation to ring in his birthday. The trio was spotted at the Mumbai airport in high spirits as they headed to their holiday destination. It was a sight to watch Taimur mounted on Saif’s shoulders while mother Kareena Kapoor kept in tow.

Taimur looked excited to have a view from her his father’s shoulders and smiled for the paparazzi. All three were in their winter wear and looked holiday ready. While Saif was in a grey hoodie and pajamas, Taimur sported a blue hoodie. Kareena, as usual, looked stylish in black pants paired with matching boots and a jacket.

Saif and Kareena had hosted a small birthday party on December 7 for Taimur and his friends. The couple had also posed for the media for family pictures. Their close family members including Soha Ali Khan with her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor with her daughter Samaira and son Kiaan, Kareena’s parents Randhir Kapoor and mother Babita, had attended the party.

Kareena’s close friends Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora, Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya and Rannvijay Sangha’s daughter and wife had also joined Taimur for his birthday party.

On the work front, Saif has been working on the second season of his hit Netflix show Sacred Games. He plays the lead role of Inspector Sartaj Singh and sports a turban on screen. Kareena will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Good News and in Karan Johar’s Takht.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 09:34 IST