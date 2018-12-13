Saif Ali Khan on daughter Sara Ali Khan’s debut in Kedarnath: She’s way better than I was

Saif Ali Khan has said that he is very proud of his daughter, Sara Ali Khan, who made her film debut with the recent Kedarnath. In an interview, Saif said that his daughter was way better than what he was.

Saif said in an interview to Pinkvilla that he wasn’t surprised by Sara’s performance because he always knew she had it in her. Asked about whether he was surprised by Sara’s confidence on screen, Saif said, “Yes and no. The thought behind her shot is clear. It’s amazing. Way better than what I was.”

Elaborating further, the Sacred Games actor said, “I’m so happy for her. This was her choice all the way. She chose this and made it happen. And I thought she was brilliant. A thinking actress who is expressive and inventive in every shot. I see a fantastic future for her.”

Sara was embroiled in a brief legal battle with her Kedarnath director, Abhishek Kapoor, after she signed on to star in Simmba - opposite Ranveer Singh - during one of Kedarnath’s many delays in production. It was reported that Saif personally saw to it that the matter was settled quickly.

Saif repeated what Sara has said on numerous occasions - that she has always wanted to become an actor. “She is used to being good at what she loves, but I thank the people for welcoming her and giving her the acceptance that an actor needs.”

Kedarnath, a fictional love story set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, opened to mixed reviews but took solid money at the box office. The film has made Rs 32 crore, as of Monday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter that the film had passed the crucial Monday test.

