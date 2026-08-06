Poor indoor air quality may harm your lungs: Oncopathologist flags these 5 common habits

As much as outdoor air quality matters, indoor air quality deserves equal attention. Indoor air quality essentially refers to how clean or polluted the air is inside enclosed spaces, such as homes, offices, and schools.



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Poor indoor air quality can irritate the airways and cause coughing, wheezing, allergies, and breathing difficulties. Since people spend the majority of their time indoors, it is essential to detect the everyday habits that may silently be contaminating the air and affecting lung health over time.

Dr Kunal Sharma, vice president and head of integrated onco-pathology and lead for digital pathology and AI initiatives at Agilus Diagnostics, shared with HT Lifestyle five common indoor habits that may irritate the airways and affect lung health over time.

Outdoor pollution is already known to affect your lungs, but indoor pollution may also be detrimental to your respiratory health. Dr Sharma added, "When it comes to lung health, we often blame traffic pollution and outdoor smog. But some of it happens in our homes. As time passes, everyday routines that seem harmless can release smoke, fine particles, and chemicals that irritate airways. These effects are typically gradual and thus easy to miss.” He also outlined that if you have a nagging cough, allergies, asthma, or frequent respiratory infections, it may be worth examining your everyday indoor habits.