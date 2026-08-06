Poor indoor air quality may harm your lungs: Oncopathologist flags these 5 common habits
What common habits could be harming your lungs indoors? Find out which everyday practices an expert flags so you can take the necessary precautions.
As much as outdoor air quality matters, indoor air quality deserves equal attention. Indoor air quality essentially refers to how clean or polluted the air is inside enclosed spaces, such as homes, offices, and schools.
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Poor indoor air quality can irritate the airways and cause coughing, wheezing, allergies, and breathing difficulties. Since people spend the majority of their time indoors, it is essential to detect the everyday habits that may silently be contaminating the air and affecting lung health over time.
Dr Kunal Sharma, vice president and head of integrated onco-pathology and lead for digital pathology and AI initiatives at Agilus Diagnostics, shared with HT Lifestyle five common indoor habits that may irritate the airways and affect lung health over time.
Outdoor pollution is already known to affect your lungs, but indoor pollution may also be detrimental to your respiratory health. Dr Sharma added, "When it comes to lung health, we often blame traffic pollution and outdoor smog. But some of it happens in our homes. As time passes, everyday routines that seem harmless can release smoke, fine particles, and chemicals that irritate airways. These effects are typically gradual and thus easy to miss.” He also outlined that if you have a nagging cough, allergies, asthma, or frequent respiratory infections, it may be worth examining your everyday indoor habits.
Here are some of the indoor habits the doctor listed that can affect your lungs:
1. Frequent burning of mosquito coils:
- Mosquito coils emit smoke and tiny particles that can irritate the lungs.
- They can cause sensitive people to cough more, wheeze, and have difficulty breathing, especially if they are used each night in rooms without good air circulation.
2. Excessive use of incense sticks:
- Excessive use of incense sticks releases particulate matter, which can affect indoor air quality.
- Short-term use should not be a serious problem, but if you continue using it in a confined area, it can irritate the respiratory tract.
3. Poor kitchen ventilation:
- Cooking, and especially frying or cooking at high temperatures, produces airborne particles and smoke. These pollutants can remain for long periods of time if ventilation is poor.
- Open windows or an exhaust fan can significantly reduce exposure.
4. Smoking inside:
- Secondhand smoke is full of bad chemicals and affects everyone in the house, not just the smoker.
- It can trigger asthma attacks, respiratory infections, and permanent lung damage, especially in children and the elderly.
5. Not looking after dampness and mould:
- Damp walls, leaking pipes, and mould growth can spew spores into the air.
- They can lead to allergies, cough that won’t go away, wheezing, and trouble breathing, especially in people with asthma or weakened immunity.
In the end, the oncopathologist's parting advice was that reducing indoor air pollution can make a real difference and help keep your lungs healthier.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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