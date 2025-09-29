Sitting for too long at work? Pulmonologist says it can shrink your lungs: ‘Can lead to COPD’

Prolonged sitting at a desk has been red-flagged time and again. The most obvious and common dangers include weight gain, posture issues, and even several lifestyle diseases, such as hypertension and type 2 diabetes. There's also a shocking side effect that will take away your breath (quite literally!) If you sit for long hours at a desk, then your lungs may shrink.(PC: Freepik)

Yes, Dr Rajkumar K, senior consultant- pulmonology at MGM Malar, Chennai, confirmed this with HT Lifestyle and revealed that sitting for long hours affects the efficiency of the lungs.

How does sitting for long hours harm lungs?

Constant coughing along with breathlessness is a common sign.(Shutterstock)

Dr Rajkumar explained that, like other organs, lungs also depend on movement to function optimally. What happens is when you sit for a long time, the posture slouches, and as the pulmonologist noted that it prevents he breathing muscles, such as the diaphragm, intercostal muscles, and chest muscles, from being exercised. Now this weakens over time. The efficiency to pull in oxygen also goes down, compromising oxygen intake, making the body more vulnerable to respiratory issues and infections.

He added, “The weakness causes the lungs to have less expansion, which can compromise the capacity of the lung to pull oxygen into the lungs, and due to this, the phlegm or any secondary viral infection won’t come out. This will lead to secondary infections like pneumonia and can lead to impaired oxygen intake. The reduced oxygen intake can contribute to shallow breathing, which can lead to diseases like COPD, a decrease in immune function.” COPD is short for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. The condition includes damaged lung airways because of inflammation, making it hard to breathe.

Emerging evidence

There's also substantial evidence that supports the association of poor lung function and sedentary activities like sitting. Dr Rajkumar cited the findings from a 2014 study, published in The European Respiratory Journal.

He said, “The study has found that individuals with a sedentary lifestyle have had 12 – 15% inadequate lung function compared to active individuals, this transcends controlling for age, weight and smoking.”

The pulmonologist also spotlighted some common findings from cross-sectional surveys of the Asian population and said, “They found that individuals who spend more than 8 hours a day in a sedentary lifestyle are twice as likely to experience symptoms such as breathlessness and fatigue.”

The weakened lung function hinders full oxygen intake and, in turn, also puts additional burden on the heart, escalating the risk of cardiovascular problems.

How to prevent?



All hope is not lost, as the pulmonologist confirmed that it can be prevented with some simple lifestyle changes.

“It is advised that individuals stretch every half an hour, breathing exercises and incorporate a minimum of 30 minutes of moderate yet mandatory exercise can reverse the effects of sedentarism such as brisk walking, swimming, or even yoga. This not only strengthens respiratory muscles but also helps in straightening out the posture, making the lungs expand," Dr Rajkumar shared the precautionary measures that may counter the dangers of sitting.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.