Weightlifting with high blood pressure: Cardiologist reveals if strength training is safe for hypertension patients

Regular physical activity is a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle, but not all exercises may be suitable for everyone, particularly anyone with high blood pressure or hypertension. Certain types of workouts can cause a dangerous spike in blood pressure, putting undue strain on the heart and cardiovascular system. We asked a cardiologist if one can lift weights with high blood pressure, and the answer is worth your time and attention. Be cautious about weightlifting if you have uncontrolled high blood pressure.

"For those with well-managed blood pressure, most forms of strength training, including weightlifting, are not only safe but also highly beneficial. But you must be cautious. Avoid lifting very heavy weights, especially if your blood pressure is not well-controlled. This includes not just gym equipment but also heavy household items," Dr Sanjay Kumar, Senior Director, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, tells Health Shots.

Global health guidelines recommend that most adults engage in strength training at least twice a week. However, you should choose your resistance objects such as elastic bands, dumbbells or weight machines, as per your experience with this form of exercise, particularly if you have hypertension.

"Choose weights or resistance material that may be challenging, but manageable. Sometimes, sudden and intense effort can cause a dangerous spike in your blood pressure, particularly if you hold your breath. To prevent this, always remember to exhale as you lift or push, and inhale as you release. Counting out loud can help you maintain a steady breathing pattern throughout the exercise," adds Dr Kumar.

Exercises to avoid with high blood pressure or hypertension

Apart from avoiding heavy weightlifting, the doctor says hypertension patients could avoid the following forms of exercise:

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): While popular for its efficiency, HIIT involves rapid shifts from intense exertion to brief rest periods. This can cause a sudden and dramatic increase in heart rate and blood pressure, which can be particularly risky for those with a sedentary lifestyle or pre-existing hypertension.

What is the safest exercise for high blood pressure?

For people with high blood pressure, it may be safest to choose activities that promote a steady heart rate without extreme peaks.

These include:

Aerobic activities: Brisk walking, cycling, swimming, and jogging may be excellent choices. They improve cardiovascular health and help lower blood pressure over time in a safe and controlled manner.

Always consult a doctor before beginning a new exercise program, especially if you have a pre-existing medical condition. A tailored fitness plan can help you achieve your health goals safely.