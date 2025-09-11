Cardiologist recommends this ‘number 1 habit to every patient with high blood pressure’: Here's what to do daily

Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, who often shares insights on how to keep your heart healthy, said in an August 15 Instagram post that consistency is key when it comes to sleep and blood pressure control. He explained that this habit of sleeping on time can be challenging, but its benefits make it worthwhile for overall well-being. Also read | Cardiologist shares 4 ways to keep your arteries healthy 'without a single medication' By prioritising sleep and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, you can better manage your blood pressure and reduce the risk of related health issues. (Pixabay )

Sleep plays a crucial role in blood pressure control

Dr Bhojraj said, “I recommend this number 1 habit to every patient with high blood pressure.” In his caption, he shared that sleep plays a crucial role in blood pressure control – it is often overlooked, but is equally important as diet and exercise.

He said, “Here’s the truth... most people think blood pressure control is all about diet and exercise. But here’s something I tell every patient: Your sleep schedule matters just as much.”

'Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day'

Dr Bhojraj added, “The number 1 habit I recommend? Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day — even on weekends. (Yes, I know that can be difficult.) Why? Regulates your circadian rhythm. Lowers overnight cortisol. Improves heart rate variability (HRV). Supports blood pressure regulation. It’s not even necessarily about more sleep; it’s about consistent sleep. That consistency tells your body when to rest, when to repair, and when to regulate blood pressure.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.