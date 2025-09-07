Cardiologist shares 4 ways to keep your arteries healthy 'without a single medication'

Arteries getting blocked up is one of the primary causes of any cardiovascular diseases, even more so for heart attacks. A blocked artery also means that the supply of blood is disturbed, and in turn causes the organs to receive less oxygen. So the threat is not just to your heart but to other organs as well, like the brain with a stroke. Fit and sporty individuals can suffer heart attacks or sudden cardiac arrests due to various reasons. Here is what to know. (Freepik)

But early prevention through simple, daily habits reduces the risk, without needing medication as much. Addressing this, Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, who often shares insights on how to keep the heart healthy, revealed in an August 4 Instagram post about how one can keep their artery healthy without medication.

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, after two decades as a functional cardiologist, shared in his post four personal observations on what helps keep heart arteries flexible and resilient.

He explained, “None of this is flashy. But when applied consistently, it’s the real ‘bulletproofing’ strategy for your heart and your future.” So this means that a healthy heart comes from daily habits which are consistent, not your quick fixes promising unrealistic things. And preventive measures early on help to safeguard your heart in the long run.

Here are the four things he shared, and how they help:

1. Strength training

Builds muscle that stabilises blood sugar.

Lowers blood pressure.

2. Prioritising omega-3s

Eat fatty fish, walnuts, and chia seeds.

They help reduce inflammation and plaque buildup.

3. Consistent sleep rhythm

Lowers cortisol.

Protects vessel lining.

4. Managing stress intentionally

Breathwork, meditation, or even daily walks.

They support your nervous system and your arteries.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.