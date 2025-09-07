Cardiologist reveals 1 daily habit that's putting 'young, healthy people in their 20s and 30s suddenly in heart failure'

In a September 6 Instagram post, Dr Dmitry Yaranov asked, “Do you think energy drinks are harmless? Or have you ever felt your heart race after one?” The cardiologist, who is known on social media as 'Heart Transplant Doc,' titled his post 'The one daily habit that's putting young hearts into failure.' Also read | Cardiologist explains 10 signs of heart disease you ignore but should not: Irregular heartbeat, swollen feet, jaw pain Energy drink consumption has been linked to serious heart issues in young, healthy individuals due to its potential to cause cardiovascular complications.(Pexels)

Cardiologist warns about 'energy drink heart'

Energy drink consumption has been linked to serious heart issues in young, healthy individuals. Dr Yaranov's observation of 'energy drink heart' cases highlights the potential risks associated with excessive energy drink consumption.

He said, “The 'energy drink heart' I keep seeing in my clinic. I’m seeing this more and more — young, healthy people in their 20s and 30s suddenly in heart failure. No smoking, no family history. The common thread? 3–4 energy drinks a day.”

Energy drinks can trigger abnormal rhythms

Dr Yaranov explained that energy drinks can increase blood pressure, trigger abnormal heart rhythms, and weaken heart muscles over time. High levels of caffeine and other stimulants can push the heart into overdrive, leading to potentially life-threatening conditions.

He said, “High caffeine + stimulants push your heart into overdrive. They can trigger abnormal rhythms, raise your blood pressure, and — over time — weaken your heart muscle. Your heart isn’t designed to run at 'max' all day, every day.”

Dr Yaranov added it's crucial for people to be aware of the potential dangers of excessive energy drink consumption, and said: “And here’s the scary part — many of these patients thought they were fine… right up until they weren’t.”

Energy drinks can spike heart rate, increase BP

What are the cons of consuming energy drinks? In a June 27, 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanjeeva Kumar Gupta, consultant, department of cardiology, CK Birla Hospital in Delhi, had said, “Packed with high levels of caffeine and sugar, they (energy drinks) can spike heart rate, increase blood pressure and trigger anxiety or sleep disturbances. Over time, frequent consumption can strain your heart and elevate the risk of arrhythmias or other cardiac problems, even in healthy individuals.”

He had added, “The mental boost is temporary, but the physiological stress can be lasting. It's important to read labels, stay informed, and choose healthier hydration options like water or natural juices to truly support both heart and mind health.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.