Doctors share what makes heart disease alarmingly common among young Indians: Here's what can help you prevent it

Heart disease once thought to be a concern mainly for older adults, is increasingly affecting young Indians at an alarming rate. With changing urban lifestyles and increasing work pressures, heart-related issues are no longer confined to the elderly. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand what's fueling this alarming surge and what can be done to prevent it. (Also read: Cardiologist shares his daily routine for better heart health: '8 hours of sleep, aerobic exercise and balanced eating’ ) Young Indians face alarming heart disease surge linked to poor lifestyle habits. (Freepik)

Why are more young Indians suffering from heart attacks

"One major reason for early heart disease among young Indians is the increasing prevalence of insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes. Urbanisation has led to reduced physical activity and poor dietary habits, such as high sugar intake and low fibre consumption, which disrupt blood sugar and lipid profiles. Women with PCOS and men with abdominal obesity are especially at risk, yet they often remain undiagnosed until a cardiac event occurs. Another issue is that we don't talk enough about preventive care," says Dr Gulshan Rohra, Consultant Cardio-thoracic Surgeon, Wokhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

Experts urge young Indians to prioritise heart health amid rising disease rates. (Pixabay)

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Vijay Surase, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, shared, "Heart disease among young Indians is alarmingly on the rise, and the biggest culprit is lifestyle. We are seeing a generation that's constantly stressed, sleeps erratically, and follows sedentary work routines. Add to that processed food consumption, smoking, alcohol, and an addiction to digital screens, and you have a recipe for early cardiac problems. Many young people falsely assume heart issues only affect the elderly, so they neglect basic health check-ups and ignore warning signs like chest discomfort or fatigue."

On the role of genetics, Dr. Vijay further explains, “Genetics also plays a role, Indians are predisposed to metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and cholesterol abnormalities, which begin showing effects almost 10 years earlier than in Western populations. Unfortunately, heart attacks in younger people are often more severe because the plaques in arteries rupture suddenly, unlike older individuals who may have developed some natural bypasses or collateral vessels.”

What precautions should young adults take

"Annual health screenings, monitoring of triglycerides, and early intervention in cases of borderline diabetes are still not part of the Indian mindset. Mental health is also linked, chronic stress triggers cortisol release, which over time can damage blood vessels. Education and awareness need to start at the school level. We must encourage young Indians to see food as medicine and movement as daily hygiene. If this doesn't change, we're heading toward a generation that could have shorter lifespans than their parents despite medical advancements. Heart disease is preventable but only if we act early," says Dr Gulshan.

Dr Vijay added, "In most of the young Indians, the heart pumping efficiency drops down to literally half (60% to 25-30%) after heart attack. Prevention is key, young adults must prioritise regular exercise, a balanced diet, and stress management through yoga or therapy. Health is no longer a retirement goal, it needs to start in your 20s."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.