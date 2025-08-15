Cardiologist explains 10 signs of heart disease you ignore but should not: Irregular heartbeat, swollen feet, jaw pain

Dr Bimal Chhajer, a cardiologist specialising in non-invasive cardiology, highlighted some crucial signs of heart disease that people should be aware of in a blog on his website, Saaol.com, on February 6, 2025. He titled the post: 'Start paying attention to these 10 signs of heart disease we ignore'. Also read | Cardiologist reveals 'blood test that predicts heart attacks and could save your life' 10 signs of heart disease that you shouldn't ignore: remember, early detection and treatment can significantly improve heart health outcomes.(Adobe stock)

These signs, shared by Dr Chhajer, are worth noting and discussing with a healthcare professional if you're experiencing them:

1. Chest discomfort

According to Dr Chhajer, the most common signs of heart disease you may feel are chest pain, tightness or heaviness in your chest. “Everyone has a different perception of chest pain. Some people say chest pain is like having a huge pain like hamer put on their chest. Others say: chest pain is a compression, sometimes feeling like a burning in the chest. The discomfort usually lasts a few minutes. It can happen when you are resting or when you are doing physical excretion. If it's just a very brief pain, or the spot hurts more when you touch or push on it, it's probably not a heart attack. Also, remember that you can have heart problems, even a heart attack, without having chest pain. That's especially common among women,” he said.

2. Nausea, indigestion, heartburn or stomach pain

Dr Chhajer said, “Some people have these symptoms during a heart attack. They may even vomit. This symptom is more common in women than in men. Of course, you can get a stomach ache (epigastrium) for a variety of reasons that have nothing to do with your heart. The cause of those symptoms could be something that you ate. However, you still need to be aware that those symptoms can also be signs of heart disease.”

3. Pain that radiates to the arm

“Another classic heart attack symptom is pain that radiates down the left side of the body. The pain seems to originate in the chest and then spread outward. There are also some patients who only feel pain in the arm but when examined, it is known that it is a heart attack,” Dr Chhajer said.

4. You feel dizzy or have a light headache

According to Dr Chhajer, many things can cause you to lose your balance or feel dizzy for a moment: “It could be that you didn't eat enough, or you stood up too quickly. But if you suddenly feel off balance and experience chest pain or shortness of breath, call your doctor right away. That could mean your blood pressure has dropped because your heart can't pump the way it should.”

5. Throat choking or jaw pain

Dr Chhajer shared that sore throat or jaw pain is not usually heart-related – it's most likely a muscle problem, a cold, or a sinus problem. He added, “But if you have pain or pressure in the centre of your chest that spreads to your throat or jaw, it could be a sign of a heart attack.”

“Excessive exhaustion or unexplained weakness, sometimes lasting for days, can be a sign of heart disease, especially for women.(Shutterstock)

6. You get exhausted easily

If you suddenly feel tired or short of breath after doing things that you used to do before and never had problems, make an appointment with your doctor right away, Dr Chhajer said, and added, “Excessive exhaustion or unexplained weakness, sometimes lasting for days, can be a sign of heart disease, especially for women.”

7. Snoring

Dr Chhajer said that it’s normal to snore a little while you snooze. “But unusually loud snoring that sounds like gasping or choking can be a sign of sleep apnea. That’s when you stop breathing for brief moments several times at night while you are still sleeping. This puts extra stress on your heart,” he explained.

8. A cough that won’t quit

Dr Chhajer said, “In most cases, this is not a sign of heart disease. But if you have heart disease or know you're at risk, pay special attention to this possibility. If you have a persistent cough that produces white or pink mucus, it could be a sign of heart failure. This happens when the heart can't keep up with the body's needs, causing blood to leak back into the lungs. Ask your doctor to check your cough.”

9. Your legs, feet and ankles are swollen

“This could be a sign that your heart is not pumping blood as efficiently as it should. When the heart can't pump fast enough, blood backs up in the veins and causes swelling. Heart failure can also make it difficult for the kidneys to remove water and sodium from the body, which can lead to swelling,” Dr Chhajer added.

10. Irregular heartbeat

Dr Chhajer said it’s normal if your heart beats fast when you're nervous or excited, holding your breath, or adding a beat at a time for a short period of time. But if you feel your heart beating faster for just a few seconds or if it happens often, tell your doctor, Dr Chhajer suggested.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.