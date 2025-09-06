Ignoring hypotension could be fatal: Cardiologist shares 7 simple tips to manage low blood pressure

Most people worry about high blood pressure, but what about when it is too low? Low blood pressure, or hypotension, does not get as much attention because people think it is not serious. But that is not true. A sudden drop in blood pressure can deprive your brain and heart of oxygen, leading to dizziness, fainting, falls, or even life-threatening complications if left unmanaged. It is especially common among older adults, but anyone can be at risk depending on their health, medications, or lifestyle. However, hypotension can be managed easily with a few simple lifestyle changes. A leading cardiologist shares top life-saving tips to help you stabilise your blood pressure and avoid serious health issues before it is too late. Follow these doctor-approved tips to prevent dangerous low blood pressure levels. (Adobe Stock)

What is the normal blood pressure and what is too low?

Normal blood pressure typically ranges between 90/60 mmHg and 120/80 mmHg. Anything below 90/60 mmHg is considered low and can cause symptoms like fatigue, lightheadedness, blurry vision, or fainting. While hypotension can be harmless for some, for others it signals underlying problems, Dr Rahul Gupta, Cardiologist, Gleneagles Hospital, tells Health Shots. Causes of low blood pressure include:

Dehydration

Heart conditions like bradycardia or heart failure

Endocrine disorders such as hypothyroidism

Blood loss or internal bleeding

Certain medications, including those for high BP or depression

Nutritional deficiencies, especially in vitamin B12 and folate

Ageing, particularly in people over 70

If left unchecked, hypotension can lead to falls, shock, or organ damage. That is why managing it early is key.

7 life-saving tips to manage low blood pressure

1. Drink plenty of water

One of the most common and easily overlooked causes of hypotension is dehydration. Even mild dehydration can reduce blood volume, leading to a drop in pressure. “To prevent this, drink 2–3 liters of water daily. Include hydrating fluids like chaas (buttermilk), nimbu pani (lemon water), coconut water, and soups. However, people with kidney or heart conditions should consult their doctor about fluid intake,” says Dr Gupta.

2. Eat smaller, healthier meals

Large, heavy meals can cause a temporary drop in blood pressure, especially in older adults. This condition, known as postprandial hypotension, happens when blood flows to the digestive system, reducing pressure elsewhere. Eating smaller, more frequent meals that include protein and complex carbohydrates can help maintain stable blood pressure throughout the day.

3. Monitor your salt intake

Unlike in high blood pressure, those with hypotension may benefit from a slightly higher salt intake but only under medical supervision. Salt helps retain fluid and maintain blood volume, which can improve pressure. However, too much salt can be harmful, especially for people with kidney or heart disease. Always follow your doctor's recommendation.

Increasing salt intake can help you raise low BP!(Shutterstock)

4. Try wearing compression stockings

“Compression stockings help prevent blood from pooling in the legs, which is a common cause of dizziness and fainting in people with low blood pressure,” suggests Dr Gupta. They improve blood circulation and encourage blood to flow back to the heart. These are especially helpful for people who stand for long periods or experience symptoms when standing up.

5. Do not change your position suddenly

Getting up too quickly from sitting or lying down can cause a sharp drop in blood pressure, leading to lightheadedness or fainting, a condition known as orthostatic hypotension. Always change positions slowly and carefully. Swing your legs over the side of the bed before standing, and pause between movements.

6. Bid adieu to alcohol

Alcohol acts as a vasodilator, meaning it widens your blood vessels, which can further lower your blood pressure. It also causes fluid loss and dehydration. Reducing or completely cutting out alcohol can significantly stabilize your readings and reduce hypotension-related symptoms over time.

7. Check your blood pressure regularly

Many people live with low blood pressure without knowing it, until they faint or feel constantly tired. “Regular monitoring helps you spot patterns and get treatment early. Use a home BP monitor or visit your doctor for frequent checks,” explains Dr Gupta. If your readings are consistently low or your symptoms worsen, seek medical help promptly.