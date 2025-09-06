Nutritionist shares 5 hydration hacks beyond plain water: Coconut water to buttermilk

There’s a popular notion that we only need 8 glasses of water in a day to stay hydrated. However, that’s not true. Hydration is not a one-size-fits-all. In fact, the amount of hydration that the body needs depend on several factors such as age, activity level, climate, and even life stages like pregnancy or breastfeeding. Also read | Is water enough this summer? Doctor shares 10 hydration tips for staying refreshed in the heat Coconut water is one of the best natural drinks for hydration.(Photo: Adobe Stock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nausheen Shaikh, nutritionist and diet consultant at Alyve Health said, “When you don’t get enough fluids, dehydration can sneak up on you. The good news? Staying hydrated doesn’t have to be boring. Beyond plain water, there are natural, nutrient-rich drinks that not only quench your thirst but also replenish electrolytes, support digestion, and cool your body from within.”

The nutritionist further suggested 5 drinks that help you hydrate better:

1. Coconut water

It is one of the best natural drinks for hydration. Packed with electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium, it helps replenish lost fluids and keeps your body refreshed. Unlike sugary sports drinks, coconut water is low in calories and free from artificial additives, making it a healthy choice for staying hydrated.

2. Infused water

If plain water tastes boring to you, you can consume infused water with flavour of fresh fruits like apple slices, mint leaves, kiwi slices. You may also add 1 tsp basil seeds to it for cooling effect.

Infused water is a good combination of flavour and health benefits.(Pexels)

3. Lemon water

The combination of water and fresh lemon juice helps detoxify the body, improve digestion, and maintain hydration levels. Adding a pinch of salt or honey enhances its benefits, making it a perfect drink for hot days. Also read | How to hydrate your skin the right way? Dermatologists share essential tips

4. Buttermilk

Made by mixing curd with water and adding spices like cumin and mint, buttermilk is packed with probiotics that promote gut health while keeping you hydrated and refreshed.

5. Watermelon juice

Watermelon juice helps maintain electrolyte balance, supports digestion, and provides a dose of antioxidants that protect the body from heat and stress. Adding a squeeze of lime or a pinch of black salt enhances its flavour and cooling effects.

“Hydration doesn’t have to feel like a chore; it can be refreshing, flavourful, and nourishing. Swapping a few glasses of plain water with these natural options can help you stay cool, energised, and ready to take on the day,” added Nausheen Shaikh. Also read | Summer means hydration: 7 easy hacks for people who forget to drink water

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.