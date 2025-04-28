Summer means hydration: 7 easy hacks for people who forget to drink water

With the summer season here, staying hydrated becomes crucial for health and well-being. However, if you need constant reminders to drink water or struggle with drinking at least 2-3 litres daily because of your hectic schedules, you need easy and enjoyable hacks to make drinking water relatively easy. Staying hydrated is crucial for health, yet many of us forget to drink enough water amid busy schedules. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer at Alyve Health, said, “Staying hydrated is crucial for health, yet many of us forget to drink enough water amid busy schedules. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, headaches, poor concentration, and poor skin health. If you struggle to remember to sip throughout the day, try these practical hacks to make hydration a habit.”

Here are 7 hacks the nutritionist suggested that will help you stay hydrated during the sweltering heat:

1. Set visual cues

Place a water bottle on your work desk, bedside, or anywhere you spend the most time. A colourful or uniquely designed bottle can catch your eye and prompt you to drink. Refill it each morning to track your intake. Aim for at least 2 litres daily, adjusting for activity level or climate.

2. Set reminders

Set hourly reminders on your phone or smartwatch with a simple “Drink Water!” alert. Water reminder apps can also track your intake and send personalised nudges.

3. Try infusions

If plain water feels boring, infuse it with slices of cucumber, lemon or fresh mint to make it refreshing. Herbal teas (caffeine-free) can also make hydration more appealing without piling on sugar.

4. Stack habits

Link water consumption to habits you already have. For example, drink a glass of water right after brushing your teeth, 30 minutes before every meal, or during breaks.

5. Make it a game

Turn drinking water into a challenge. Mark your bottle with time goals (e.g., finish half by noon) or compete with a friend to hit daily targets. Reward yourself for consistency.

6. Eat your water

Incorporate water-rich foods into your diet. Cucumbers, watermelon, oranges, and zucchini are over 90 percent water and contribute to your hydration needs. Soups and smoothies are also great ways to keep yourself hydrated.

7. Keep water accessible

Carry a bottle everywhere, at work, the gym, or shopping. At home, place bottles or glasses in multiple rooms. If water’s always within reach, you’re more likely to drink it. Keep a glass by your bedside to sip if you wake up. Building these habits makes you feel sharper, more energised, and healthier overall. Start with one or two hacks and gradually make hydration second nature. Stay hydrated.

According to the University of California, water plays a key role in many of our body’s functions, including bringing nutrients to cells, getting rid of wastes, protecting joints and organs, and maintaining body temperature.

The National Academy of Medicine suggests “It’s recommended that men drink 13 cups (about 3 litres) of water each day, women should drink 9 cups (just over 2 litres) of water each day, pregnant women should drink 10 cups of water daily, breastfeeding women should drink 12 cups, and kids and teens should drink 6 to 8 cups of water a day.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.