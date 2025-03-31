Should you drink water while standing? Nutritionist reveals if it can be harmful

It is a common notion that when we drink water while standing, it can affect out joints and lead to pain. For generations, we have been told to sit down and relax the body before drinking water, instead of standing. But how much truth is there in it after all? Is standing and drinking water harmful?(Unsplash)

Dietician Juhi Arora, in a reel shared on March 28, addressed this and squashed the rumours. Juhi, in the video said that while these rumours have been doing the rounds for generations, there is no biological reasoning behind it. She added that when we drink water, it travels through the food pipe and goes into the stomach. Also read | Are you drinking water the wrong way during Ramadan? Expert reveals the truth

“The idea that drinking water while standing can affect your knees is more of a myth than a fact. There is no scientific evidence to suggest that drinking water while standing directly impacts knee health. However, some people believe that standing while drinking water may cause the water to be absorbed into the stomach too quickly, which could potentially cause discomfort or indigestion. But this is not related to knee health specifically,” read her caption.

Ill-effects of standing and drinking water:

However, in an earlier interview with Healthshots, Dr Vipul Rustgi, general physician, Apollo Spectra, Delhi said that it is harmful to drink water while standing. Also read | Find out why drinking water while standing isn’t good for your health

The doctor pointed out the health issues that drinking water while standing can trigger:

When we drink water while standing, the water rushes into the food pipe and then in the stomach in speed causing disruption in digestion process.

When we drink water while standing, the nerves get into a state of tension disrupting the balance of fluids. This can lead to fluid accumulation in the joints over time, leading to arthritis. Also read | How safe is your drinking water? Here's what you need to know about impact of 'forever chemicals' on water quality

Dr Vipul Rustgi added that when we stand and drink water, the required nutrients and vitamins do not reach the liver and digestive tract.

“While standing and drinking water, the fluid tends to pass through without any filtration to one’s lower stomach under high pressure. This causes the water impurities to settle in the bladder, and damage the functioning of the kidneys,” Dr Vipul Rustgi said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.