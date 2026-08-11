Is your haircare routine damaging your hair? Know which 3 mistakes you need to avoid

Monsoon and good hair day are very rarely found in the same sentence. High humidity can make your hair puff up in the least glamorous way, leaving it unruly, frizzy, and difficult to manage. There are several haircare challenges. How do you know you are not making a mistake?



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Rochelle Chhabra, head of Streax Professional, called out some common haircare mistakes that may affect your hair quality and described how to build a simpler, more effective routine. She also detected which ingredients actually work, in contrast to those which simply gain traction on social media because of algorithm.

What are the most common haircare mistakes you see people making at home? Your haircare routine may have some sneaky problems that you might otherwise fail to notice. Chhabra identified three common habits that could be affecting your hair quality:

1. Switching products too frequently The first mistake the expert pointed out was chasing every new social media trend or ‘miracle’ routine. She said, "Many people switch shampoos, masks, and serums frequently, without giving any product enough time to work. Hair responds far better to a consistent routine than constant experimentation.” This means that frequently changing your products may prevent you from properly understanding whether they work for your hair. With every trend, don't change your haircare products, then you won't know how your hair and scalp respond to these products.

2. Using heat without adequate protection The second mistake is overstyling your hair without using adequate heat protection. “Repeated use of straighteners, curling irons, or blow dryers can weaken the hair cuticle, resulting in dryness, frizz, split ends, and breakage over time,” Chhabra cautioned.

To protect your hair, she recommended applying a lightweight heat-protecting serum enriched with nourishing ingredients before styling. But are there any particular ingredients you should look for? Chhabra suggested going for serums containing macadamia oil and vitamin E, as they can help create a protective barrier while improving shine and manageability.