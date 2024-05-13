How to hydrate your skin the right way? Dermatologists share essential tips

When seeking advice from a skincare specialist, you might be surprised to learn that dry and dehydrated skin aren't interchangeable terms, despite their apparent similarities. Intriguingly, your skin can experience both conditions simultaneously. Dry skin stems from fewer oil-producing glands, whereas dehydrated skin lacks water, not oil. Understanding this contrast is crucial for selecting suitable products and treatments. Check out effective skincare tips for healthy and hydrated skin(Pexels)

While we often stress the importance of keeping our skin hydrated for a healthy and glowing complexion, achieving optimal hydration isn't as straightforward as sporadic moisturizer application. It demands a holistic approach that addresses internal and external factors. Dehydration can arise from various sources, such as weather conditions, indoor heating, inadequate sleep, prolonged hot showers, pollution, or lifestyle adjustments. Fortunately, dehydrated skin is a condition, not a permanent skin type, implying it can be effectively remedied. (Also read: On-the-go glam: 7 time-saving and effective skincare tips for working professionals )

Tips for Hydrating Your Skin Effectively

Dr. Soujanya Dhulipala, Dermatologist, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center shared with HT Lifestyle some easy tips to keep your skin hydrated.

1. Wear your sunscreen at all times

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Apply it every morning, even on cloudy days, to prevent premature aging. Reapply it every two hours when outdoors.

2. Advanced treatments

Consider advanced skincare treatments tailored to address specific hydration concerns. Profhilo, another name for bio remodelling, is an ultrapure hyaluronic acid-rich product that deeply hydrates and improves elasticity in important regions including the hands, neck, decolletage, and face. It gradually increases skin vitality by stimulating the creation of collagen and elastin.

Another popular treatment is Viscoderm Hydrobooster, a stabilised hyaluronic acid treatment. It offers dual benefits by moisturising and revitalising tissues. This painless procedure smooths wrinkles, improves skin texture and boosts elasticity, especially effective around the mouth, eyes, and forehead.

3. Invest in a humidifier

Get a humidifier at home or office, especially for those seasons and environments when the air tends to be dry. Humidifiers add moisture to the air and prevent your skin from becoming overly dry.

4. Drink water, eat healthy, and sleep well

Drinking an adequate amount of water is essential for overall health, including skin hydration. Make it a daily goal to consume seven glasses of water or more. Your skin's health is significantly influenced by your diet. To nourish your skin from the inside out, include foods high in vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and veggies, as well as nuts and fatty fish. In addition, sleep deprivation hinders the skin's natural regeneration and repair processes, resulting in dryness and dullness. Getting 7 to 9 hours of good sleep per night will give your skin enough time to repair itself.

Dr Charanya Jayakumar, Dermatologist, Soul Skin Clinic suggests the following tips to keep your skin healthy and hydrated:

1. Say no to harsh cleansers

Harsh cleansers containing sulfates or alcohol can decrease the natural oils of your skin, leading to dryness and irritation. Choose a gentle cleanser that is appropriate for your skin type and can effectively remove dirt and pollutants without compromising your skin's natural moisture barrier. It is also important to avoid over-scrubbing as this can exacerbate dehydration and upset the delicate balance of the skin. Applying a mild moisturiser or hydrating serum after cleansing will help keep your skin hydrated. Try to limit cleansing to twice a day, preferably in the morning and evening.

2. Exfoliate weekly

Exfoliating every week is important for keeping your skin hydrated. Exfoliation removes the old, dead skin cells and creates new, healthy cells which can hold onto moisture and make your skin appear smooth and dewy.

3. Look for hydrating skincare ingredients

Check for skincare products containing hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, and natural oils like jojoba or argan oil. These ingredients work to attract and retain moisture in the skin while promoting hydration and restoring its suppleness.