On-the-go glam: 7 time-saving and effective skincare tips for working professionals

Summertime brings with it warmth and sunshine, but it also brings with it some challenges for skin health. As a professional, your schedule may be hectic, but that doesn't mean your skincare routine has to suffer. In the midst of demanding schedules, making time for an extensive skincare routine can be challenging. Yet, irrespective of how occupied your agenda may be, taking care of your skin is essential and doesn't have to be complicated. By choosing the right products and treatments wisely, you can still keep your skin looking healthy and radiant. Consistency is the key. So, stick to a simple routine that works for you. (Also read: Geisha-inspired skincare: From origins to DIY masks and expert tips, all about this popular Japanese beauty ritual ) Discover our quick and effective skincare routine tailored specifically for the on-the-go lifestyle of working individuals.(Unsplash)

Essential Skincare Tips for Working Individuals

Dr. Priti Shenai, Dermatologist, Cosmetic dermatologist and Trichologist, Skinworks Clinic shared with HT Lifestyle some tips for quick and effective skincare routine tailored for the fast-paced lifestyles of working professionals.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

1. Cleansing wipes

On-the-go individuals need a quick and hassle-free way to cleanse their face. Choose cleansing wipes containing mild substances such as chamomile, green tea, or aloe vera. Without the need for water, these wipes effectively remove excess oil and grime from your skin, leaving you feeling renewed.

2. Hydration with water intake and moisturizer

While topical products are essential, don't overlook the impact of hydration from within. Maintaining healthy skin by consuming enough water throughout the day keeps skin glowing and plump. An oil-free, lightweight moisturizer is ideal for people who are constantly on the go. Seek for a product that has moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid. Applying a small amount helps retain moisture without weighing down your skin, keeping it supple and ready for the day.

3. Sunscreen for protection

Sunscreen is non-negotiable, even for the busiest individuals. Choose a sunscreen that is broad-spectrum and has at least 30 SPF. Applying sunscreen early in the morning can shield your skin from damaging UV rays, delay the signs of aging, and keep your complexion looking good.

4. Multi-tasking products

Use multi-tasking products to streamline your routine. If you want to get hydration, sun protection, and light coverage all in one go, try a tinted moisturizer with SPF. This streamlines your skincare collection and saves time.

5. A compact eye cream

Late nights and early mornings can take a toll on your under-eye area. Carry a little eye cream container with components like vitamin C or caffeine in your purse. You will look rejuvenated even with a busy schedule with a quick dab to aid with puffiness and dark circles.

6. Nighttime routine

A simplified nighttime routine is a must. Use a gentle cleanser to remove the day's impurities, followed by a nourishing night cream. Products with ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid or niacinamide contribute to skin renewal and hydration while you rest.

7. Advanced treatment for targeted results

Integrating advanced treatments is an option worth considering. For example, bio-remodeling, commonly referred to as Profhilo, targets particular issues like wrinkles, fine lines, or uneven skin tone and provides tailored outcomes with little time commitment. It stimulates the skin's natural healing and renewal processes while using the greatest concentration of ultrapure hyaluronic acid in a balanced strategy for skin hydration and revitalization.

Before you decide on any skincare products or procedures, it's necessary to seek advice from a dermatologist for the best professional guidance. In order to avoid any adverse reactions, always remember to perform a patch test before to using any skincare products on your skin.