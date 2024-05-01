Geisha-inspired skincare: From origins to DIY masks and expert tips, all about this popular Japanese beauty ritual

Those familiar with skincare trends are likely aware of the significant influence Korean beauty products have had on the beauty industry. K-Beauty burst onto the scene, capturing our imagination with its emphasis on achieving "glass skin" through advanced tools and elaborate skincare regimens. However, the spotlight is now shifting towards a new contender: J-Beauty, or Japanese Beauty, is emerging as the latest sensation. A holistic approach to beauty with roots in Japan's rich history is known as skincare inspired by geishas. Embrace the holistic approach to skincare inspired by geishas from Japan.(Pixabay)

Achieving silky smooth skin is all about using natural ingredients, practising mindfulness, and keeping things simple. Drawing inspiration from the Geisha, who are well-known for their rigorous skincare practices, this philosophy emphasises nourishing treatments, mild cleansing, and protecting the skin from environmental stressors encountered in daily life. (Also read: K-beauty tips: From sheet masks to layering, 5 top Korean skincare secrets tailored for Indian skin )

What is geisha skincare

"Geisha skincare is centred around "mizuashi" which emphasises hydration for radiant skin. The routine begins with a gentle cleansing to protect the skin's barrier. Next, antioxidant-infused toners and essences, such as Green Tea, are applied. The iconic "oshiwari" or facial massage, enhances relaxation, circulation, and elasticity through gentle pressing and kneading, fostering both beauty and mindfulness," says Sakshi Kuamri, Beauty Expert, Orgatre.

Tips to use geisha skincare in your beauty routine

Sakshi further shared with HT Lifestyle tips on how to incorporate geisha-inspired skincare rituals into your daily routine.

- To maintain the natural balance of the skin, Geisha skincare focuses on the use of hydrating oils like Camellia Oil and gentle cleansers like Rice Bran powder. Toners with Hyaluronic Acid or Sake Extract and moisturisers with Green Tea or Lotus Flowers are good options for hydration.

- To increase circulation and product absorption, massage your face with your fingertips or a jade roller daily; begin in the centre of your face and move upward and outward. This will help in achieving a radiant complexion and better skin health.

- Try introducing some traditional Japanese ingredients into your daily routine. Green Tea Powder, or Matcha, is a great way to soothe irritated skin and lessen redness because it is high in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory qualities. You can also use rice water, as it is rich in vitamins and minerals that brighten and hydrate skin, leaving it supple and soft.

- You can make DIY masks or scrubs by combining these ingredients with water or honey to form a paste. Apply to clean, damp skin, let sit for 10-15 minutes, and then rinse with warm water.

DIY Geisha Facemasks

Geisha-inspired facemask recipes can rejuvenate and refresh your skin. Sakshi further shared a quick and easy process of making a DIY Geisha Facemask:

Seaweed And Aloe Vera Hydrating Mask:

Ingredients:

● 1 tablespoon of dried seaweed powder.

● 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel.

● 1 teaspoon coconut oil (optional to add moisture)

Instructions:

● In a small mixing bowl, combine the dried seaweed powder and aloe vera gel thoroughly.

● If using, add coconut oil to the mixture and stir until combined.

● Use the mask on clean, dry skin, avoiding the eye area.

● Let the mask rest for 15 - 20 minutes.

● Use lukewarm water to rinse, then gently pat your skin dry.

Benefits:

● Seaweed is high in vitamins and minerals, which help to hydrate and nourish the skin, whereas aloe vera soothes and calms inflammation, leaving your complexion soft and smooth.

The Lotus Flower and Rose Water Calming Mask

Ingredients:

● 1 tablespoon of lotus flower powder.

● 2 tablespoons rosewater

● 1 teaspoon glycerin (optional for additional hydration)

Instructions:

● In a small mixing bowl, combine the lotus flower powder and rose water thoroughly.

● If using, stir in the glycerin until the mixture is smooth.

● Use the mask on clean, dry skin, avoiding the eye area.

● Let the mask rest for 15 - 20 minutes.

● Use lukewarm water to rinse, then gently pat your skin dry.

Benefits:

● Lotus flower powder contains vitamins and antioxidants that soothe and calm irritated skin, while rose water hydrates and refreshes. Glycerin adds moisture, leaving your skin feeling soft and supple.

"Geisha-inspired skincare focuses on self-connection and fostering a sense of awareness in both the external and internal realms. You are starting a journey of self-discovery and transformation when you embrace traditions that honour harmony, simplicity, and the beauty of nature. Beyond just skincare, it's a lifestyle based on mindfulness and admiration for the ageless knowledge of the Geisha. It is about honouring the traditions that have endured through the ages and discovering balance—both inside your skin and within yourself," says Sakshi.