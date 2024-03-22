Everyone desires to get glass skin in summer and to achieve supple, shiny skin, we resort to various techniques like applying sunscreen, multiple serums and face packs - the list is endless but the truth remains: external remedies can only scratch the surface compared to the internal therapy that repairs and rejuvenates skin from within. Collagen, a fibrous protein abundant in the skin, is responsible for its strength and overall allure however, the blazing summer heat poses a challenge, subjecting our skin to the relentless assault of UV rays, humidity and a barrage of environmental stressors. Secret to glass skin: Battle summer's assault on skin and radiate with luminous glow with power of collagen (Photo by Baker Grace)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bhavesh Sheth, Founder of INJA Wellness, shared, “UV rays, the sneak attackers, infiltrate the skin, unleashing reactive oxygen species that ruthlessly assault and dismantle collagen fibers. Let's face the facts – collagen isn't just a player; it is the undisputed champion, constituting over 30% of all body proteins and a staggering 80% of the proteins that safeguard our skin's health. According to studies and experts, lack of collagen leads to loss of skin elasticity, stiff joints, wrinkled skin, and an array of other issues.”

He revealed, “Collagen production starts dwindling with age. By mid-to-late 20s, and early 30s skin starts losing 1% of its collagen per year. External factors like pollution, stress, sun exposure, smoking, alcohol, etc result in further depletion of collagen at 30. By 40, collagen drops dramatically but fear not, for there are various approaches to stimulate collagen production and preserve that youthful glow, even amidst the relentless assault of summer. Enter collagen supplements – not just any, but those in a formidable powder form. Why powdered collagen? Tablets, capsules and other forms don’t have the required dosage to be effective.”

Bhavesh Sheth explained, “Collagen powders start working silently from within, from the very first intake itself, in the form of repairing, rebuilding and rejuvenating. These supplements improve the health of our skin, hair, nails and joints and also improve immunity. There are also multiple scientific studies backing up these claims! The challenge lies in the lack of awareness about collagen and the selection of the right collagen. For instance, many individuals are unaware of which form of collagen yields enduring and effective results in the long term. It is important to opt for the real deal, where good supplements take center stage in keeping our largest organ, the skin, healthy. Look for collagen in powder form that packs a punch, delivering not just promises but enduring results.”

Encouraging to opt for collagen that is not only gluten-free and keto-friendly but also contains no added sugar and is designed for optimal absorption by the digestive system, Bhavesh Sheth recommended adding just one scoop of it to a glass of water and drink it. He said, “In this brutal summer, it is essential to keep one's body hydrated. Hydration is essential for skin health too. Collagen elevates skin hydration and elasticity besides reducing skin wrinkles. In 2 weeks you’ll feel it, in 4 weeks you’ll see it, in 8 weeks, you’ll hear it.”

This summer, let your skin not just survive but radiate with luminous glow.