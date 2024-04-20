K-beauty tips: From sheet masks to layering, 5 top Korean skincare secrets tailored for Indian skin

In recent years, there has been a notable rise in interest in Korean skincare routines, celebrated for their effectiveness in achieving radiant, healthy skin. Influenced by Korean pop culture, social media trends, and beauty influencers, Gen Z and millennials are driving the demand. The emphasis on clear, healthy skin post-COVID-19 has further boosted the appeal of K-beauty. E-commerce has played a pivotal role in making these products easily accessible. Korean brands, known for their innovative use of unique ingredients like snail mucin or ginseng, backed by extensive research, attract curious consumers eager to experiment. Moreover, Korean skincare offers a straightforward approach focused on overall skin health rather than colour-centric standards. (Also read: What is snail mucin and what are its benefits? Exploring the popular skincare craze ) Discover the crossover of two beauty worlds as we unveil how Korean skincare rituals can transform Indian skin.(Freepik)

Korean beauty tips that work for Indian skin

Dr Amit Bhasin, Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Privé Skin Clinic shared with HT Lifestyle five effective Korean beauty tips you can try, which work well with Indian skin.

1. Double cleansing and gentle exfoliation

In Korean skincare, the key is double cleansing and gentle exfoliation. Double cleansing means using an oil-based cleanser first, then a water-based one, to clear away impurities, makeup, and excess oil without drying out your skin. For Indian skin that's often exposed to pollution and prone to oiliness, double cleansing helps keep your skin clean and clear without causing dryness or irritation. Exfoliation is another important step for getting rid of dead skin cells and making your skin look fresh. Try gentle exfoliation using AHAs and BHAs, which can unclog pores, fade dark spots, and give you smoother, brighter skin without irritating it.

2. Skin hydration

Hydration is key to achieving a healthy and radiant complexion. K-beauty encourages the use of lightweight, hydrating products like essences, serums, and ampoules. Some of their popular products are infused with fermented ingredients such as soyabean extracts, rice water, and galactomyces; these formulations products improve texture and overall skin health, deeply penetrating without heaviness or greasiness.

Advanced techniques like bio-remodeling and hydrostretch therapy further enhance moisture retention, addressing fine lines and restoring balance. Profhilo uses ultrapure hyaluronic acid for deep hydration and reshaping, while Viscoderm Hydrobooster blends hyaluronic acid with nutrients for a smoother, more youthful look.

3. Power of antioxidants

Antioxidants play a vital role in protecting the skin from environmental damage and premature ageing. Korean skincare products are often enriched with potent antioxidants such as vitamin C, green tea extract, and niacinamide. These ingredients help neutralize free radicals, reduce inflammation, and brighten the complexion. Incorporating antioxidant-rich products into your skincare routine can help skin maintain its youthful glow and resilience against external aggressors. Also, remember to include a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, containing antioxidant ingredients, in your regimen.

4. Sheet masks

Sheet masks are a quintessential part of Korean skincare rituals, offering a quick and convenient way to deliver concentrated ingredients to the skin. Infused with various beneficial elements like hyaluronic acid, collagen, and natural extracts like green tea, cucumber, royal jelly, charcoal, pearl, and snail mucin, sheet masks provide instant and intensive hydration, soothing relief, and targeted treatment for specific skin concerns. At night, when the skin naturally repairs and renews itself, K-beauty recommends using overnight masks or sleeping packs to optimize this regeneration process. These masks contain potent ingredients that work overnight to repair damage, refine skin texture, and enhance radiance.

5. Layering techniques

K-beauty's layering technique involves applying skincare products in a specific order to maximize their efficacy and address various skin concerns. Customize your routine by layering lightweight products first, such as toners and essences, followed by thicker formulas like serums and creams. This method allows better absorption of active ingredients and ensures comprehensive nourishment for skin prone to dehydration and uneven texture.

Before adopting a new skincare regimen or products, it's crucial to conduct a patch test. Moreover, seeking guidance from a dermatologist is highly recommended for accurate advice tailored to your skin's needs.