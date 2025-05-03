Soda to energy drinks, know the dangers of drinking these common summer drinks

With the scorching summer heat, staying hydrated is more important than ever, and refreshing drinks often seem like the perfect solution. But are the beverages we reach for really as healthy as they seem? Also read | 8 amazing summer drinks to help you beat the heat wave What to drink in summer to stay hydrated? Dietician shares tips.(Pexels)

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Ruchika Jain, Chief Dietitian at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, warned, “Popular summer drinks available today may appear light and refreshing to beat the heat, but regular or excessive consumption can pose serious health risks.”

Common summer drinks and the dangers of drinking them regularly:

Sodas and carbonated drinks: These are often loaded with added sugars, artificial sweeteners, and empty calories. Excessive consumption can lead to weight gain, tooth decay, increased risk of type 2 diabetes, and heart diseases. The phosphoric acid in some sodas can also interfere with calcium absorption, potentially weakening bones.

Fruit juices (packaged ones): While natural fruit contains vitamins, packaged fruit juices often have high concentrations of natural sugars and may lack the fiber found in whole fruits. This can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. Some also contain added sugars and artificial ingredients.

Sweetened iced teas and lemonades: Store-bought versions frequently contain significant amounts of added sugar. Even homemade lemonade can be high in sugar if not prepared carefully.

Energy drinks: These beverages are typically packed with sugar and caffeine. High consumption can lead to abnormal heart rhythms, increased blood pressure, anxiety, and sleep disturbances.

Sweetened coffee drinks: Blended coffee drinks like frappes often contain high amounts of sugar, calories, and saturated fat from milk and cream.

Sports drinks: While beneficial for intense and prolonged exercise to replenish electrolytes and carbohydrates, they are often high in sugar and unnecessary for casual activity. Consuming them without significant exertion can contribute to excess calorie intake.

Artificially sweetened drinks (diet sodas): Although they lack sugar and calories, some studies suggest that artificial sweeteners may negatively impact gut bacteria and glucose tolerance, potentially increasing the risk of obesity and diabetes. Also read | Get ready for summer: 10 foods and drinks to keep you cool, support digestion

Water is the best choice for hydration in the summer season.(Shutterstock)

Negative effects of overconsumption of common summer drinks:

Dehydration: Some sugary and caffeinated drinks can lead to dehydration due to their diuretic effects or high sugar content, which can draw water out of cells.

Weight gain and obesity: The high calorie and sugar content in many summer drinks contribute to weight gain, increasing the risk of obesity and related health problems.

Dental issues: Sugar and acids in many beverages can erode tooth enamel, leading to cavities and tooth decay.

Blood sugar imbalances: Sugary drinks cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, followed by crashes, which can be particularly problematic for individuals with diabetes or insulin resistance.

Digestive problems: Carbonated drinks can cause bloating and gas, while some artificial ingredients may irritate the digestive system. Drinking very cold water during or after meals is also believed in some cultures to hinder digestion.

Heart problems: Excessive consumption of energy drinks and sugary beverages has been linked to increased heart rate, blood pressure, and abnormal heart rhythms.

Healthier alternatives to drink in summer:

Water: Plain water is the best choice for hydration.

Infused water: Add slices of fruits (lemon, cucumber, berries), vegetables (cucumber), or herbs (mint, basil) to water for flavor and added nutrients.

Herbal iced teas: Brew your own herbal teas like hibiscus, chamomile, or peppermint and chill them.

Fresh fruit smoothies: Blend whole fruits with water, coconut water, or unsweetened milk.

Coconut water: A good source of electrolytes and naturally low in sugar.

Watermelon juice: Hydrating and naturally sweet.

Lemon or lime water: A simple and refreshing way to stay hydrated. Also read | 3 refreshing summer drinks you can make with fruits

Buttermilk: A probiotic-rich drink that aids digestion (avoid store-bought versions with added sugar and spices if sensitive).

Sattu sherbet: A traditional Indian drink made from roasted gram flour, high in protein and low in glycemic index.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.