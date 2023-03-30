3 refreshing summer drinks you can make with fruits

As the mercury continues its climb and the body starts craving for more fluids than solid foods, it's time to include some refreshing drinks in your diet that are also healthy. Instead of store-bought squashes and carbonated drinks which have excess sugar, homemade drinks with fresh ingredients are healthier. Seasonal fruits are full of antioxidants and keep immunity high even as they naturally hydrate the body. Including mangoes, grapes, jamun in summer drinks can help boost energy levels and make us feel more active. Add a dash of spices and herbs for extra dose of nutrients. Remember to not go overboard with sugar as many fruits are naturally sweet. A bit of cumin powder or black salt can be used as a healthy alternative to sugar. (Also read: Golpapdi to undhiyu: 4 popular Gujarati dishes you must try at home) Seasonal fruits are full of antioxidants and keep immunity high even as they naturally hydrate the body. (Instagram)

Here are 3 summer drinks recipes you can easily make at home.

1. Grapes Lemonade

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Preparation time - 5 minutes

Cooking time - nil

Serves - 1

Ingredients

Black Grapes - 20 nos

Powdered Sugar - 2 tbsp

Black salt - ½ tsp

Roasted Cumin powder - ½ tbsp

Pepper powder - ½ tsp

Lemon juice - 3 tbsp

Ice cubes - handful

Lemon wedges - 2 nos

Soda Water, chilled - 200 ml

Method

- For grapes lemonade, add some black grapes, powdered sugar, black salt, roasted cumin powder, pepper powder, and lemon juice in mixer grinder jar and grind it well.

- Add some ice cubes in a glass along with some lemon wedges. Pour the grapes puree into it.

-Take chilled soda water and fill the glass with it. Your grapes lemonade is ready.

2. Gur Mango Jaljeera

(Recipe by Meghna’s Food Magic)

- Take one big size raw mango (preferably medium sour)

- Cook it in pressure cooker for 3 whistles

- Take out pulp from the cooked raw mango and place it in the mixture jar

- Add 2 tsp jaljeera, black salt, roasted cumin powder and 1/2 fresh chilli (for a little spicy twist)

- Add few mint leaves

- Add 2-3 tbs jaggery powder according to your taste

- Churn everything in mixer grinder and make a smooth pulp

- To garnish serving glass- apply fresh lime on the rim and dip it into salt and Kashmiri red chilli powder

- Depending upon your glass side, pour pulp into that glass, add some ice and dilute with water

- Your Mango Gur Panna is ready.

3. Jamun juice

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

Jamuns (java plums) – 500 gm

Water – 2lt

Sugar – ½ cup

Salt – to taste

Black pepper powder – ¼ tsp

Black salt – ½ tsp

Roasted cumin crushed – 1½ tbsp

Lemon juice – ¼ cup

Ice Cubes – few (optional)

Mint leaves – handful

Steps:

- Wash and place the jamuns in a pan. Add water and bring it to a boil. Now simmer and add salt, black salt, crushed roasted cumin, black pepper powder and sugar.

- Allow to simmer for another 15 minutes or till the pulp starts leaves the seeds. Remove from heat and allow it to cool. Using a potato masher mash all the Jamuns and then squeeze and strain the juice out of it.

- Make sure to not crush the seeds as it will make the drink bitter.

- Pour and mix in the lemon juice. Check again for sweetness and salt and correct accordingly. Put ice cubes in glasses, drop in mint sprigs and pour the jamun sherbet on top and serve.

