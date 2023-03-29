Golpapdi to undhiyu: 4 popular Gujarati dishes you must try at home
From tea time snacks, nutritious vegetable curries, to delectable dessert preparations, Gujarati cuisine has something for everyone.
Gujarati cuisine with its rich and diverse flavours is popular across the country. Gujaratis surely know the art of making everyday food a nutritious as well as a royal affair. Dal, bhat, rotli, saak and farsan (side dishes) can often be seen in a Gujarati thaali which is quite elaborate and primarily includes seasonal vegetarian foods. There is no dearth of tea-time snacks in the region from dhokla, fafda, khakra, khandvi, handvo, thepla, to fafda jalebi. While sweet taste is known to dominate Gujarati cuisine, every region of the state has slightly different cooking. (Also read: An ode to Odia cuisine)
Kathiyawadi cuisine, which is quite spicy, is known to be influenced by Rajasthani cooking. One of the most popular dishes of Gujarat undhiyu - a mixed vegetable dish - finds its origin in Surat. Many of the street food delights that have gained popularity across the India could be from Ahmedabad. From dhokla, jalebi, khandvi to amdavadi pulao, all the mouth-watering street food items form part of Amdavadi cuisine.
Here are 4 popular Gujarati dishes suggested by Chef Gaurav Herwadkar, Executive Sous Chef, Conrad Pune.
1. GOLPAPDI
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour - 130 gm
Poppy Seeds - 1 tsp
Ghee - 5 gm
Grated Jaggery - 150 gm
Cardamom Powder - 1 tsp
Desiccated coconut - 1 tsp
For garnish
Almond slivers - 20 gm
Pistachio slivers - 20 gm
Method
1. Sprinkle the poppy seeds on a greased tray and keep aside.
2. Melt ghee in a pan, add the wheat flour and sauté on a slow flame for 10-15 minutes or till it turns golden brown in colour, stirring continuously.
3. Remove from the flame and add jaggery, cardamom powder and coconut. Mix well.
4. When jaggery melts and the mixture is still warm, pour it into the greased tray and spread evenly with the help of spatula.
5. Cut the mixture into diamond shapes while still warm and garnish with almond and pistachio slivers.
2. UNDHIYU
Ingredients
Surti Beans stringed - 100 gm
Raw banana diced - 100 gm
Yam peeled diced - 100 gm
Small Brinjal slit
Green Chilies crushed - 10 gm
Ginger grated - 5 gm
Garlic crushed - 2 gm
Coriander leaves chopped - 1 tbsp
Whole Wheat Flour
Refined Oil - 20 ml
Asafoetida - 2 gm
Turmeric powder - 2 gm
Carom Seeds - 5 gm
Salt - 5 gm
Sugar - 2 gm
Lime juice - 10 ml
METHOD
1. Make a paste of chili, ginger, garlic and coriander leaves. Rub the chunky vegetables with oil and masala paste. Keep it aside for 30 minutes.
2. Heat oil and add the marinated vegetables, stir well. Cover and cook for 5 minutes
3. Now add Papdi, turmeric, flour, ajwain and salt. Cover and cook on low heat till the yam is almost done.
4. Add coriander leaves, lime juice and sprinkle some water if required.
5. Add sugar and methi ghatta, cover and allow to steam for 5 minutes.
6. Serve hot with parathas or chapati.
3. METHI GHATTA
Ingredients
Fenugreek leaves chopped - 100 gm
Gram flour - 200 gm
Chili powder - 10 gm
Grated coconut - 15 gm
Salt - 5 gm
Refined Oil - 15 ml
Method
1. Mix all ingredients and make a stiff dough (except oil).
2. Form into small oval dumplings.
3. Heat oil and fry ghattas for 2 minutes.
4. Remove from oil and keep aside.
4. METHI MUTHIA
Portions - 20 nos
Ingredients
Spinach finely chopped - 40 gm
Fenugreek finely chopped - 20 gm
Salt to taste
Ginger chopped - 5 gm
Green chili chopped - 5 gm
Whole wheat flour - 2 tbsp
Gram flour - 4 tbsp
Semolina - 1 tbsp
Cumin seeds - 5 gm
Soda bi carbonate - 2 pinch
Sugar - 5 gm
Refined oil - 15 gm
Mustard seeds - 5 gm
White sesame seeds - 5 gm
Asafoetida - 5 gm
Yogurt - 10 gm
Method
1. Combine the spinach, fenugreek leaves and a little salt in a plate. Mix well and keep aside for 5 minutes.
2. Squeeze out all the liquid and place the leaves in a bowl. Add chopped ginger, chilies, whole wheat flour, gram flour, semolina, cumin seeds, soda bi-carbonate, sugar, salt, oil, yogurt and knead into a very soft dough.
3. Apply oil on your hands and divide the dough into 4 equal portions.
4. Shape each portion into a cylindrical roll. Arrange on a greased sieve and steam in a steamer for 10 minutes.
5. Remove, cool slightly and cut into slices and keep aside.
FOR TEMPERING
1. Heat the oil in a deep pan and add the mustard seeds and sesame seeds. When the seeds crackle, add the asafoetida and sauté for 15 seconds.
2. Add the sliced muthias, toss gentle on a slow flame for 2 minutes till they are lightly browned.
3. Serve hot with green chutney.