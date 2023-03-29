Golpapdi to undhiyu: 4 popular Gujarati dishes you must try at home

Gujarati cuisine with its rich and diverse flavours is popular across the country. Gujaratis surely know the art of making everyday food a nutritious as well as a royal affair. Dal, bhat, rotli, saak and farsan (side dishes) can often be seen in a Gujarati thaali which is quite elaborate and primarily includes seasonal vegetarian foods. There is no dearth of tea-time snacks in the region from dhokla, fafda, khakra, khandvi, handvo, thepla, to fafda jalebi. While sweet taste is known to dominate Gujarati cuisine, every region of the state has slightly different cooking. (Also read: An ode to Odia cuisine) Here are 4 popular Gujarati dishes suggested by Chef Gaurav Herwadkar(Pinterest)

Kathiyawadi cuisine, which is quite spicy, is known to be influenced by Rajasthani cooking. One of the most popular dishes of Gujarat undhiyu - a mixed vegetable dish - finds its origin in Surat. Many of the street food delights that have gained popularity across the India could be from Ahmedabad. From dhokla, jalebi, khandvi to amdavadi pulao, all the mouth-watering street food items form part of Amdavadi cuisine.

Here are 4 popular Gujarati dishes suggested by Chef Gaurav Herwadkar, Executive Sous Chef, Conrad Pune.

1. GOLPAPDI

Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour - 130 gm

Poppy Seeds - 1 tsp

Ghee - 5 gm

Grated Jaggery - 150 gm

Cardamom Powder - 1 tsp

Desiccated coconut - 1 tsp

For garnish

Almond slivers - 20 gm

Pistachio slivers - 20 gm

Method

1. Sprinkle the poppy seeds on a greased tray and keep aside.

2. Melt ghee in a pan, add the wheat flour and sauté on a slow flame for 10-15 minutes or till it turns golden brown in colour, stirring continuously.

3. Remove from the flame and add jaggery, cardamom powder and coconut. Mix well.

4. When jaggery melts and the mixture is still warm, pour it into the greased tray and spread evenly with the help of spatula.

5. Cut the mixture into diamond shapes while still warm and garnish with almond and pistachio slivers.

2. UNDHIYU

Ingredients

Surti Beans stringed - 100 gm

Raw banana diced - 100 gm

Yam peeled diced - 100 gm

Small Brinjal slit

Green Chilies crushed - 10 gm

Ginger grated - 5 gm

Garlic crushed - 2 gm

Coriander leaves chopped - 1 tbsp

Whole Wheat Flour

Refined Oil - 20 ml

Asafoetida - 2 gm

Turmeric powder - 2 gm

Carom Seeds - 5 gm

Salt - 5 gm

Sugar - 2 gm

Lime juice - 10 ml

METHOD

1. Make a paste of chili, ginger, garlic and coriander leaves. Rub the chunky vegetables with oil and masala paste. Keep it aside for 30 minutes.

2. Heat oil and add the marinated vegetables, stir well. Cover and cook for 5 minutes

3. Now add Papdi, turmeric, flour, ajwain and salt. Cover and cook on low heat till the yam is almost done.

4. Add coriander leaves, lime juice and sprinkle some water if required.

5. Add sugar and methi ghatta, cover and allow to steam for 5 minutes.

6. Serve hot with parathas or chapati.

3. METHI GHATTA

Ingredients

Fenugreek leaves chopped - 100 gm

Gram flour - 200 gm

Chili powder - 10 gm

Grated coconut - 15 gm

Salt - 5 gm

Refined Oil - 15 ml

Method

1. Mix all ingredients and make a stiff dough (except oil).

2. Form into small oval dumplings.

3. Heat oil and fry ghattas for 2 minutes.

4. Remove from oil and keep aside.

4. METHI MUTHIA

Portions - 20 nos

Ingredients

Spinach finely chopped - 40 gm

Fenugreek finely chopped - 20 gm

Salt to taste

Ginger chopped - 5 gm

Green chili chopped - 5 gm

Whole wheat flour - 2 tbsp

Gram flour - 4 tbsp

Semolina - 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds - 5 gm

Soda bi carbonate - 2 pinch

Sugar - 5 gm

Refined oil - 15 gm

Mustard seeds - 5 gm

White sesame seeds - 5 gm

Asafoetida - 5 gm

Yogurt - 10 gm

Method

1. Combine the spinach, fenugreek leaves and a little salt in a plate. Mix well and keep aside for 5 minutes.

2. Squeeze out all the liquid and place the leaves in a bowl. Add chopped ginger, chilies, whole wheat flour, gram flour, semolina, cumin seeds, soda bi-carbonate, sugar, salt, oil, yogurt and knead into a very soft dough.

3. Apply oil on your hands and divide the dough into 4 equal portions.

4. Shape each portion into a cylindrical roll. Arrange on a greased sieve and steam in a steamer for 10 minutes.

5. Remove, cool slightly and cut into slices and keep aside.

FOR TEMPERING

1. Heat the oil in a deep pan and add the mustard seeds and sesame seeds. When the seeds crackle, add the asafoetida and sauté for 15 seconds.

2. Add the sliced muthias, toss gentle on a slow flame for 2 minutes till they are lightly browned.

3. Serve hot with green chutney.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter