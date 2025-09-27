AIIMS gastroenterologist warns poor protein intake can cause weight gain: 6 signs you’re not getting enough protein

You need protein to build, repair, and maintain tissues in your body, including muscles, bones, skin, and hair, and to support your overall health and well-being. But, did you know insufficient protein can cause blood sugar levels to drop, leading to cravings for sugary foods? Also read | Animal vs plant-based protein: Which is better? Know the advantages of each source Not getting enough protein in your diet can contribute to weight gain. Here's why.

Blood sugar dips and craving

In a September 26 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities highlighted 'six signs you might not be getting enough protein in your diet'. According to him, protein is essential for maintaining energy levels, and without enough protein, you may feel fatigued throughout the day due to blood sugar drops.

Weight gain indicates not eating enough protein?

Protein plays a crucial role in maintaining your body's burn rate – without sufficient protein, your metabolism slows down, leading to weight gain, Dr Sethi shared in his post. To ensure you're getting enough protein, he said you should aim for at least one gram of protein per kilogram of body weight daily, preferably spread across three meals.

6 signs to watch out for

1. In the video he posted, he said, “A lack of protein can cause blood sugar dips, leading to cravings for sugary foods.”

2. Dr Sethi added, “Second, insufficient protein intake can cause blood sugar drops, making you feel fatigued throughout the day.”

3. “Third, without enough protein, your body's burn rate decreases, leading to weight gain,” Dr Sethi said.

4. “And fourth, frequent colds and flu-like symptoms likely mean that you have weakened immunity due to insufficient protein intake,” he added.

5. Dr Sethi said, “Fifth, the grittiness of hair and nails.”

6. He concluded: “And lastly, as protein is essential for the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, a deficiency can lead to mood swings. A good guideline is to aim for at least one gram of protein per kilogram of body weight.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.