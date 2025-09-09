Doctor lists 10 foods to add to daily diet for better protein intake: Pulses, fishes, eggs, milk and more

Protein is one of the most essential nutrients required by the human body, but time and again, surveys reflect that the majority of India’s population falls short in adequate protein consumption. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aniket Mule, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane said, “Not only does protein deficiency impact muscle power, but it can also affect immunity, wound healing, energy generation, and even hormonal balance.” Also read | How to increase protein intake for weight loss without adding calories? Nutritionist shares ideal protein diet Protein is an essential nutrient.(Shutterstock)

How much protein does a person need?

“The body requirement differs by age, gender, and lifestyle, but on average, an adult need approximately 0.8–1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight. Indian diets, however, particularly vegetarian diets, usually fall short. The silver lining is that with vigilant food choices, it is easy to cover the deficiency without relying heavily on supplements,” the doctor explained.

Food options that can be easily added to the daily diet:

1. Eggs: A complete protein containing all the essential amino acids, perfect for breakfast or snacks.

2. Milk and curd: Offer protein and calcium too; curd also maintains digestive health.

3. Paneer: A filling, versatile dairy item, high in protein and easy to incorporate in curries or salads.

4. Pulses and lentils: Dal, moong, chana dal not only provide protein but also fibre for easier digestion.

5. Soybeans and tofu: Richest vegetarian protein source, great for heart health.

6. Chickpeas (chana): Richest and most filling of all beans, with lots of fibre, keep you full and balance blood sugar.

7. Nuts (almonds, peanuts, walnuts): Tiny but mighty snacks packed with protein and healthy fat.

8. Seeds (pumpkin, sunflower, chia, flax): Simple to sprinkle on salads, smoothies, or roti for a protein burst.

9. Fish: Low-fat protein rich in omega-3 fatty acids that promote brain and heart health.

10. Chicken: Readily available, lean protein source of high-quality protein that is ideal for main meals.

Quick tips to folow:

Combine cereals and pulses (e.g., dal and rice or khichdi) for an overall protein profile.

Spread protein consumption throughout meals rather than loading all at once.

Spread protein consumption throughout meals rather than loading all at once.

Keep protein balanced with sufficient carbs, healthy fats, and micronutrients.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.