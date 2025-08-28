Protein takes time to digest! Nutritionist shares 9 protein sources that may be easier on your stomach

Getting enough protein is essential for energy, muscle repair, and overall health but not all protein sources are equally easy on your stomach. If you have ever felt bloated, gassy, or sluggish after a high-protein meal, it might be time to consider gentle options. Thankfully, there are plenty of protein-rich foods that are not only nutritious but also easy to digest. From plant-based choices like tofu and lentils to animal-based staples like eggs and Greek yogurt, these foods offer impressive protein content without overwhelming your digestive system. Whether you have a sensitive stomach and you still want to get enough protein, here are some best options. These protein-packed foods won’t leave you feeling heavy or bloated.(Adobe Stock)

9 protein-rich foods that are easy to digest

Protein is necessary for maintaining muscle mass, repairing tissues, generating enzymes, and boosting metabolism. However, "a lot of individuals are unaware that foods high in protein digest more slowly than those high in fat and carbs. Some people, especially those with sensitive digestion, may experience heaviness, bloating, or pain as a result of this sluggish digestion, even if it may help you feel fuller for longer," explains nutritionist and holistic wellness coach Eshanka Wahi.

1. Eggs

Eggs are one of the healthiest protein sources. They are naturally low in fibre, which means your body can absorb and use their nutrients efficiently. A typical egg provides about 6 to 7 grams of protein, and 100 grams, roughly two large eggs, delivers around 13 grams. Soft-boiled or poached eggs are especially gentle on the stomach, making them perfect for breakfast or light meals.

2. Tofu

"Tofu is a complete plant-based protein that is easy on the digestive system. Made from soybeans and low in fibre, it is ideal for anyone dealing with stomach sensitivity or digestive issues," says Wahi. Just 100 grams of tofu offers around 17 grams of protein, along with essential nutrients like calcium, iron, and magnesium. It is gentle enough to eat even when your stomach is not the track.

3. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is thicker than regular yogurt and contains more protein, thanks to the straining process that removes excess liquid. It is also rich in probiotics that support gut health, making it best for digestion. "A 100-gram serving of plain Greek yogurt contains around 10 grams of protein, plus calcium and potassium," reveals Wahi. It is a filling, creamy option that works well as breakfast or a snack.

4. Fish and turkey

Lean animal proteins like fish and turkey are not only packed with nutrients but also easier to digest than red meats. Grilled white fish, such as cod or baked turkey breast, offer high-quality protein with very little fat, reducing the stress on your digestive system. On average, both provide about 22 grams of protein per 100 grams, making them excellent for muscle repair and energy, without that heavy, bloated feeling afterward.

5. Pumpkin seeds

These tiny seeds are packed with protein, offering 19 grams of protein per 100 grams, along with healthy fats, magnesium, and antioxidants. To keep your digestion healthy, try soaking or lightly roasting them. Sprinkle them on yoghurt, salads, or oatmeal to boost both flavour and nutrition without stressing your stomach.

6. Lentils, chickpeas, and mung beans

Legumes can be tricky for some due to their high fibre content, but they are still among the best plant-based protein sources. Cooking, soaking, or sprouting lentils and mung beans can make them easier on digestion. Cooked lentils or chickpeas offer about 7 to 9 grams of protein per 100 grams, while mung beans are particularly known for being gentle on the gut. Plus, they are rich in iron and folate, supporting overall health.

7. Bone broth

"Bone broth is a soothing, protein-rich liquid that is easy on the digestive system. Since it is in liquid form, it digests quickly and is gentle on the stomach, making it ideal for those with digestive sensitivities," suggests Wahi. Rich in collagen, amino acids, and minerals, it supports gut lining health and tissue repair. Sip it warm to get easy to absorb protein.

8. Chicken breast

Skinless chicken breast is a lean, high-protein food that is especially gentle on digestion. Low in fat and made up mostly of muscle tissue, it requires less effort for the stomach and intestines to break down. "Boiling or grilling it with light seasoning keeps it tender and easy to tolerate, making it a great choice for muscle recovery or sensitive digestive systems," according to Wahi.

9. Milk

Milk is one of the best protein-rich drinks that also hydrates and nourishes your body. Regular milk contains both whey and casein, which are complete proteins. You will get about 3.4 grams of protein per 100 ml, making it easy to sip your way to your daily target. If lactose is an issue, lactose-free milk offers the same protein benefits without the digestive discomfort.