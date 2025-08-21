Cardiologist warns against 'healthy breakfast that is quietly raising your blood pressure before 9 am'

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a cardiologist ‘with 20 years of experience’ treating heart diseases, has said that what looks healthy on the label isn't always heart-healthy. In an Instagram post on August 18, Dr Bhojraj warned against certain breakfast foods that seem healthy but can actually raise your blood pressure. Also read | AIIMs trained gut doctor shares top 7 foods for high blood pressure, iron deficiency for vegetarians and non-vegetarians While whole grains are generally a good choice, some whole grain breads can be high in sodium. (Freepik)

This 'healthy breakfast' might be problematic

In his post 'The healthy breakfast that is quietly raising your blood pressure,' Dr Bhojraj shared that if you’re starting your day with a breakfast of 'whole grain toast, instant oatmeal packets and even certain granolas,' you might be unknowingly spiking your blood pressure before 9 am.

He said that what is especially worrying is that these foods are on ‘every heart-healthy breakfast list from your doctor.’ According to the cardiologist, “What most people don’t realise: If you’re starting your day with these, you might be unknowingly spiking your blood pressure before 9 am.”

‘I start my mornings differently’

He went on to explain, “Hidden sodium raises fluid retention – refined carbs spike insulin and stress hormones. The combo drives inflammation before your day even begins. And here’s the kicker: when your morning blood pressure stays elevated, it can chip away at your cardiovascular health over time.”

He also shared how to start your day right and support healthy blood pressure. According to him, by making informed choices and being mindful of the ingredients in your breakfast foods, you can help support healthy blood pressure and start off your day right.

To help you make the best, ‘most informed choices for your health’, Dr Bhojraj shared his breakfast details: “I start my mornings differently — with foods that stabilise blood sugar, lower inflammation, and truly support heart health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.