Woman who shed 35 kg in 7 months shares the 10 foods she avoided during weight loss: Granola to jaggery

Strength training and cardio are the pillars of weight loss and a healthy lifestyle, but they can all go to waste if you don't pay attention to what you are putting inside your body. Your diet plays an important role in helping you shed fat. In a post shared on June 8, a fitness influencer, Neha, who lost 35 kg in 7 months, stressed the same. Your diet plays an important role in helping you shed fat. (Shutterstock)

10 foods to avoid during weight loss

In the post, Neha talked about how removing certain food items from her diet helped her lose weight. Sharing the list of 10 foods, she wrote, “If you want to lose weight, you should avoid or limit the intake of these foods.” Let's find out what they are:

1. Granola

Marketed as healthy, granola is often loaded with sugar and unhealthy oils.

2. Flavoured yoghurts

They are high in hidden sugars that spike insulin and promote fat storage.

3. Packaged fruit juices

They are stripped of fibre and packed with sugar, making them worse than soda.

4. Diet namkeen and baked chips

Neha pointed out that though these snacks market themselves as healthy, they are still highly processed with refined carbs and unhealthy fats.

5. Protein bars

Many are just glorified candy bars with added protein.

6. Honey and jaggery

Natural but still sugar, causing the same insulin spike as white sugar.

7. Brown bread

“Often just coloured refined flour with little nutritional benefit,” Neha wrote.

8. Smoothies (store-bought)

While homemade smoothies can be customised according to your tastes, the store-bought ones are loaded with fruit sugars and sometimes artificial flavours, leading to fat gain.

9. Low-fat packaged foods

Stripped of natural fats and replaced with sugar to enhance taste.

10. Soy products (excessive consumption)

It can mess with hormones, especially if heavily processed. Per The Nutrition Source, soy isoflavones can bind to estrogen receptors in the body and cause either weak estrogenic or anti-estrogenic activity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.