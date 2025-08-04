Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Woman who shed 35 kg in 7 months shares the 10 foods she avoided during weight loss: Granola to jaggery

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Aug 04, 2025 01:28 pm IST

In an Instagram post, a woman who lost 35 kg in 7 months emphasises the importance of diet and highlights the 10 foods she avoided in her journey. 

Strength training and cardio are the pillars of weight loss and a healthy lifestyle, but they can all go to waste if you don't pay attention to what you are putting inside your body. Your diet plays an important role in helping you shed fat. In a post shared on June 8, a fitness influencer, Neha, who lost 35 kg in 7 months, stressed the same.

Your diet plays an important role in helping you shed fat. (Shutterstock)
Your diet plays an important role in helping you shed fat. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Cardiothoracic surgeon explains how recognising the difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest can save a life

10 foods to avoid during weight loss

In the post, Neha talked about how removing certain food items from her diet helped her lose weight. Sharing the list of 10 foods, she wrote, “If you want to lose weight, you should avoid or limit the intake of these foods.” Let's find out what they are:

1. Granola

Marketed as healthy, granola is often loaded with sugar and unhealthy oils.

2. Flavoured yoghurts

They are high in hidden sugars that spike insulin and promote fat storage.

3. Packaged fruit juices

They are stripped of fibre and packed with sugar, making them worse than soda.

4. Diet namkeen and baked chips

Neha pointed out that though these snacks market themselves as healthy, they are still highly processed with refined carbs and unhealthy fats.

5. Protein bars

Many are just glorified candy bars with added protein.

6. Honey and jaggery

Natural but still sugar, causing the same insulin spike as white sugar.

7. Brown bread

“Often just coloured refined flour with little nutritional benefit,” Neha wrote.

8. Smoothies (store-bought)

While homemade smoothies can be customised according to your tastes, the store-bought ones are loaded with fruit sugars and sometimes artificial flavours, leading to fat gain.

9. Low-fat packaged foods

Stripped of natural fats and replaced with sugar to enhance taste.

10. Soy products (excessive consumption)

It can mess with hormones, especially if heavily processed. Per The Nutrition Source, soy isoflavones can bind to estrogen receptors in the body and cause either weak estrogenic or anti-estrogenic activity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Woman who shed 35 kg in 7 months shares the 10 foods she avoided during weight loss: Granola to jaggery
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On