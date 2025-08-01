Health coach shares 5 Indian snacks that can make you insulin resistant: Digestive biscuits, roasted makhana and more

Nikita Bardia is a health and fitness coach who keeps sharing important insights related to diet and fitness on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From how to eat right and live better, to how to avoid the lifestyle habits that can sabotage health, Nikita’s Instagram profile is replete with inspo for her followers. On July 26, Nikita shared an Instagram post explaining how Indian snacks that we think are healthy, might be sugar in disguise. Also read | Say goodbye to afternoon slump in office: 5 nutritious snacks to boost your energy Indian snacks that we think are healthy, might be sugar in disguise. (Unsplash)

“We’ve been brainwashed into believing anything labeled baked, roasted, low-fat, or organic is better for us. But here’s what I tell my clients who can’t lose belly fat or constantly feel tired. It’s not your meals, it’s your snacks that are silently building insulin resistance,” Nikita wrote.

1. Roasted chana / makhana / millet mixtures (with masala or sweet coating)

They’re marketed as high protein, but the added jaggery, salt, and repeated roasting in palm oil can lead to carb bomb with trans fats

What to eat instead: Pair makhana with nuts and ghee or eat plain, not flavoured.

2. Low-fat or sugar-free protein bars

Most are ultra-processed, high in maltitol, fructooligosaccharides, and synthetic fiber. These spike insulin without real nutrition and bloat your gut.

What to eat instead: Make your own with nuts, seeds, dates; 3-ingredient style.

Sugar-free protein bars can spike insulin levels.(Unsplash)

3. Flavoured Greek yogurt / fruit yogurt

Even the healthy ones have more sugar than ice cream. Artificial flavours and no fat can lead to poor satiety, which can trigger sugar craving rebound. Also read | Nutritionist explains how protein-rich snacks can maintain weight and support heart health: ‘Avoid mindless munching’

What to eat instead: Go for plain full fat dahi and add berries, cinnamon, soaked seeds.

4. Digestive biscuits, granola clusters, ragi chips

High glycemic load and low protein can lead to classic insulin trap. Digestive biscuits have more sugar than glucose biscuits in some cases.

What to eat instead: Replace with 2 soaked walnuts and a small fruit or homemade trail mix.

5. Jaggery-based bars / snacks marketed as diabetic friendly

Jaggery, honey, coconut sugar are still sugars. Repeated intake can trigger high insulin, energy crashes, carb cravings.

What to eat instead: Learn to spot real whole foods vs disguised marketing. Also read | Is your child obsessed with sugary food? Here’s how you can alter unhealthy eating habits

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.