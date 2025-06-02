Nutritionist explains how protein-rich snacks can maintain weight and support heart health: ‘Avoid mindless munching’

Between tight schedules, skipped meals, and digital overload, it's no wonder that many of us run out of steam before the day ends. While several factors influence our daily energy, one habit stands out as a silent game-changer, and that is how we snack. Reaching for the right kind of snack, especially those high in protein like almonds, can go a long way in keeping your energy stable, your immunity strong, and your heart healthy. (Also read: Nutritionist shares common signs you shouldn’t ignore: From cracked to unusually cold feet ) Boost heart health and energy with smart snacking choices like almonds. (Pexels)

Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare, New Delhi, shared smart snacking tips with HT Lifestyle, highlighting how the right choices can boost energy, support immunity and improve overall health.

Rethinking protein: more than just muscle food

Most people associate protein with gym goals, but its role in everyday health is far broader. It helps repair tissues, balances metabolism and sustains energy without the spikes and crashes caused by sugar-laden foods. Protein slows digestion, which helps you stay full longer and keeps your mind sharp between meals.

Snacks like boiled eggs, Greek yogurt, paneer, and almonds provide high-quality protein.(Pixabay)

Snacks that deliver high-quality protein, such as boiled eggs, Greek yoghurt, paneer cubes, or almonds, are excellent choices. Among them, almonds offer a natural, plant-based option that fits perfectly into even the busiest lifestyles. Their portability and satiety make them a reliable fix for unexpected hunger pangs.

Strengthen immunity

Immune resilience is not built in a day, it's shaped by daily habits. Nutrients like vitamin E, zinc, iron, and folate play a vital role in immune function, and protein supports the production of immune cells. That's why it makes sense to choose snacks that naturally combine these elements.

Nuts and seeds, especially almonds, are a compact source of these essential nutrients. Just a handful can supply a potent mix of protein and key vitamins and minerals that your body uses to fight off infections and stay resilient.

For a healthy heart, start with smarter snacks

Your snack drawer might not seem like the place to start taking care of your heart, but it should be. Many packaged and processed snacks are loaded with unhealthy fats and sugars that can quietly impact cardiovascular health over time.

Almonds are a powerhouse of nutrients that help with hair growth and nutrition

By replacing those with snacks like almonds, you can make a simple shift with lasting benefits. Almonds are known to help manage cholesterol, lowering bad (LDL) cholesterol while maintaining good (HDL) levels. They also support weight management, which is directly linked to heart wellness. When included as part of a balanced diet with whole grains, vegetables, and good fats, almonds contribute meaningfully to long-term heart health.

"Snacking doesn't need to be a mindless habit, it can be a strategic part of your wellness routine. With a bit of planning and a focus on nutrient-rich foods, you can turn snack time into a health-supporting ritual. Opting for protein-rich snacks like almonds isn't just about avoiding hunger, it's about nourishing your body, protecting your heart, and staying energised all day long," concludes Ritika.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.