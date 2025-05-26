Nutritionist shares common signs you shouldn’t ignore: From cracked to unusually cold feet

We often overlook our feet when thinking about our health, but they can reveal a lot more than we realise. From dry skin and brittle nails to swelling and discolouration, the condition of your feet can be a subtle indicator of what's happening inside your body. Nutritionist reveals how foot symptoms indicate hidden health issues. (Freepik)

What your feet can reveal about your health

"Did you know that our feet can reveal a lot about our health? These symptoms can provide early signs of nutrient deficiencies or potential diseases, but a proper diagnosis through blood tests is necessary to confirm," Nupuur wrote in the caption.

She added, "Each of these signs may reflect underlying nutrient deficiencies or organ stress, so it's important to keep an eye on them for early warnings!"

Foot symptoms you shouldn't ignore

Let's take a look at the common foot-related signs Nupuur highlighted in her post:

Varicose veins: These could be a sign of high blood pressure or the result of standing for long hours regularly.

Cracked feet: Often linked to deficiencies in Vitamin B3, iron, or zinc, which are essential for skin health and repair.

Leg cramps: Frequent cramps may indicate a magnesium deficiency, a key mineral involved in muscle function.

Swollen feet: This could be a sign of kidney disease, heart issues, or sometimes even pregnancy-related fluid retention.

Tingling or numbness: This might signal a Vitamin B3 deficiency, which can affect nerve function.

Cold feet: Often related to poor circulation and may suggest an iodine or iron deficiency.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.