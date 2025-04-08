Nutritionist says these are the 8 signs that you have vitamin D deficiency: Disturbed sleep to pale, dry skin

Vitamin D deficiency is a common global issue. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the deficiency of vitamin D can be found in 1 billion people worldwide, with 50 percent of the population having vitamin D insufficiency. While you can take supplements, stand in the sun, or consume foods with vitamin D to combat this issue, it is also important to know the symptoms of the deficiency. Find out the 8 signs of vitamin D deficiency. (Shutterstock)

In a video shared on Instagram on February 24 by Deepsikha Jain, MSc global public health nutrition UK, and national diabetes educator, the nutritionist talked about the signs of vitamin D deficiency you must look out for. She shared eight signs.

8 signs of you have vitamin D deficiency

Deepsikha posted the clip on Instagram and said that most people tend to neglect the signs of vitamin D deficiency, which could lead to several health issues. She stressed that if you have any of the symptoms she mentioned in the clip, then it is best to take a blood test and then start with supplements after consulting a doctor.

Here are eight signs of vitamin D deficiency she shared:

1. Disturbed sleep

The first sign of vitamin D is that you don't sleep enough and end up twisting and turning here and there in your sleep.

2. Feeling tired

If you feel tired and fatigued throughout the day, it could mean that you are vitamin D deficient.

3. Poor mental health

Per the nutritionist, you could have depression and anxiety and also have a higher chance of having a low mood again if you have vitamin D deficiency.

4. Loss of appetite

Those with vitamin D deficiency could have a loss of appetite. “You don't feel too hungry too often,” Deepshikha added.

5. Hair loss and hair thinning

If you experience hair thinning or even hair fall, you could have vitamin D deficiency and should definitely consult a doctor. Sixth, you have joint pain, knee pain, and even back pain.

6. Bone/back pain

Vitamin D-deficient people could end up having joint pain, knee pain and even back pain as well because of the lack of the vitamin in their bodies.

7. Muscle fatigue

When you are vitamin D deficient, there is muscle fatigue due to the low levels of the vitamin, Deepshikha explained in the Instagram reel.

8. Pale and dry skin

Lastly, having pale and dry skin could also be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, per the nutritionist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.