Calcium vs. vitamin D: Which is more important for bone health? Surgeon spills the beans

Bone health is of optimal importance throughout our lives. Bone strength is important for movement, correct posture and overall mobility. However, with age, bone strength decreases, and it becomes increasingly essential to include bone-strengthening nutrients in the diet. While calcium is important for bone heath, vitamin D’s importance is quite underrated. Also read | Bone strength: 6 essential tips for maintaining strong bones as you age Without vitamin D, the body struggles to absorb calcium making bones brittle.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr S. D. Abrol, orthopaedics and joint replacement surgeon, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said, “Many people believe calcium alone is enough to keep bones strong, but that’s only part of the story. Without vitamin D, the body struggles to absorb calcium, making even a calcium-rich diet ineffective.”

Importance of calcium for bone health:

“Calcium is the foundation of strong bones, helping to keep them dense and resistant to fractures. Since the body cannot produce calcium on its own, it must come from food. Dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt are excellent sources. For those who avoid dairy, green leafy vegetables, almonds, and fortified foods like plant-based milk and cereals provide good alternatives. When the body doesn’t get enough calcium, it starts pulling it from the bones, weakening them over time,” Dr S. D. Abrol explained. Also read | World Osteoporosis Day 2024: Everyday habits that can weaken your bone health, expert tips for stronger bones

Here's how you can improve bone health.(Unsplash)

Importance of Vitamin D for bone health:

The orthopaedic surgeon explained that just calcium is not enough for optimal bone health. Vitamin D is needed for proper absorption of calcium in the body. “Vitamin D ensures that calcium reaches the bones and keeps them strong. Sunlight is the best source, as the skin naturally produces vitamin D when exposed. However, with more time spent indoors, many people don’t get enough sun, leading to a deficiency. In such cases, foods like fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified dairy products can help bridge the gap.” Also read | Lifestyle tips for youth's bone health: Avoid these modern living habits to prevent Osteoarthritis in young adults

Simple steps to take for stronger bones:

Eating calcium-rich foods, spending time in the sun, and staying active can help keep them strong.

Simple exercises like walking or jogging also make a big difference.

Supplements can help, but they should only be taken with a doctor’s advice. The key to healthy bones is getting the right balance of calcium and vitamin D.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.