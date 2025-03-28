Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Calcium vs. vitamin D: Which is more important for bone health? Surgeon spills the beans

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 28, 2025 08:53 PM IST

While calcium is important for bone health, Vitamin D helps in proper absorption of calcium in the body, making bones stronger.

Bone health is of optimal importance throughout our lives. Bone strength is important for movement, correct posture and overall mobility. However, with age, bone strength decreases, and it becomes increasingly essential to include bone-strengthening nutrients in the diet. While calcium is important for bone heath, vitamin D’s importance is quite underrated. Also read | Bone strength: 6 essential tips for maintaining strong bones as you age

Without vitamin D, the body struggles to absorb calcium making bones brittle.(Unsplash)
Without vitamin D, the body struggles to absorb calcium making bones brittle.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr S. D. Abrol, orthopaedics and joint replacement surgeon, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said, “Many people believe calcium alone is enough to keep bones strong, but that’s only part of the story. Without vitamin D, the body struggles to absorb calcium, making even a calcium-rich diet ineffective.”

Importance of calcium for bone health:

“Calcium is the foundation of strong bones, helping to keep them dense and resistant to fractures. Since the body cannot produce calcium on its own, it must come from food. Dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt are excellent sources. For those who avoid dairy, green leafy vegetables, almonds, and fortified foods like plant-based milk and cereals provide good alternatives. When the body doesn’t get enough calcium, it starts pulling it from the bones, weakening them over time,” Dr S. D. Abrol explained. Also read | World Osteoporosis Day 2024: Everyday habits that can weaken your bone health, expert tips for stronger bones

Here's how you can improve bone health.(Unsplash)
Here's how you can improve bone health.(Unsplash)

Importance of Vitamin D for bone health:

The orthopaedic surgeon explained that just calcium is not enough for optimal bone health. Vitamin D is needed for proper absorption of calcium in the body. “Vitamin D ensures that calcium reaches the bones and keeps them strong. Sunlight is the best source, as the skin naturally produces vitamin D when exposed. However, with more time spent indoors, many people don’t get enough sun, leading to a deficiency. In such cases, foods like fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified dairy products can help bridge the gap.” Also read | Lifestyle tips for youth's bone health: Avoid these modern living habits to prevent Osteoarthritis in young adults

Simple steps to take for stronger bones:

  • Eating calcium-rich foods, spending time in the sun, and staying active can help keep them strong.
  • Simple exercises like walking or jogging also make a big difference.
  • Supplements can help, but they should only be taken with a doctor’s advice. The key to healthy bones is getting the right balance of calcium and vitamin D.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Calcium vs. vitamin D: Which is more important for bone health? Surgeon spills the beans
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On