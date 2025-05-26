In your 50s? Fitness coach shares 5 simple things you should start doing today to stay fit, active and healthy

Turning 55 is a milestone, but it doesn't mean slowing down, in fact, it's the perfect time to prioritise your health and well-being. As our bodies evolve with age, so do our fitness needs. Fitness coach Raj Ganpath often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. In his April 11 post, he reveals five things people aged 55 and above should do to stay fit, active, and healthy. (Also read: Suriya shares his diet and fitness secrets for impressive six-pack abs at 49 in Kanguva: ‘I followed a 100-day plan’ ) Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares tips for staying active after 55. (Unsplash)

1. Make walking a daily habit

"It's the simplest and most effective activity there is, extremely low-risk and accessible to nearly everyone," says Raj. Whether it's 30, 45, or 60 minutes, the exact duration matters less than consistency. The key is to make walking a regular part of your daily routine.

2. Gradually increase your protein intake

"As you get older, you're not building new muscle, but maintaining existing muscle becomes crucial for preserving quality of life and protein is absolutely necessary for that," Raj explains. He recommends aiming for 1 to 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. However, start slowly and build up over time instead of making drastic changes overnight.

3. Consider strength training

Raj encourages beginners to give strength training a try. "You don't need to lift heavy weights; simple bodyweight exercises at home can effectively stimulate your muscles," he advises. "It might feel intimidating at first, but it's worth considering seriously."

4. Engage in physical and mental activity

"As your responsibilities decrease with age, your free time increases. It's easy to become physically and mentally idle," Raj points out. He recommends picking up a hobby or activity that challenges you, engages your mind, and keeps you moving.

5. Stop thinking it's too late

The most important mindset shift? Let go of the belief that it's too late to start. "There's still so much life left to live. You can enjoy it fully if you stay healthy. Start today, there's no better time," says Raj.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.