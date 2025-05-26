Fitness coach shares her high-protein vegetarian Jain meal plan: 1200 calories and 'no eggs or whey’

A well-planned vegetarian meal plan can provide all the necessary nutrients, including high protein, without eggs or whey. Fitness coach Tejal Parekh took to Instagram on May 13 to share her balanced meal plan with some high-protein options as she highlighted that it's definitely possible to incorporate high protein into a Jain diet. Also read | Nutritionist shares how children, adults and senior citizens can maintain proper protein intake Lentils (dal), chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans, and soybeans are good protein sources. (Freepik)

The key lies in focusing on plant-based protein sources like lentils, legumes, paneer, nuts, seeds. According to Tejal, you can also include Greek yoghurt in moderation. She wrote in her caption, “No whey, no eggs, still 70 gm + protein. Here’s how I do it on a 1200-calorie vegetarian Jain meal plan.”

Here is her high-protein vegetarian Jain meal plan:

Breakfast (280 kcal)

• 2 besan chillas (60g besan) – 12g protein

• Mint chutney + black coffee

Mid-Morning (150 kcal)

• 150g Greek yoghurt (low-fat, plain) – 12g protein

• 1 tsp chia seeds

Lunch (320 kcal)

• 1 roti (20g soya + 20g wheat) – 8g protein

• 150g mixed veggies (like lauki, spinach, or bhindi)

• 1 bowl moong dal (150g cooked) – 10g protein

• Salad (100g) – cucumber, tomato, lemon

Evening Snack (130 kcal)

• 30g roasted chana – 6g protein

• 1 cup lemon water or black tea

Dinner (320 kcal)

• 100g tofu or paneer bhurji (cooked with capsicum/onions) – 15g protein

• 1 bowl sautéed vegetables (zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli)

• 1 tsp ghee or cold-pressed oil

Macros (approx)

• Protein: ~68-70g

• Carbs: ~90-100g

• Fat: ~40-50g

• Calories: ~1200 kcal

Tejal also wrote in her caption: “Please note these are approximate values. It will change depending upon the different cooking methods.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.