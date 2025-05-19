Nutritionist shares 1600 calorie daily diet plan with 100 gram protein: Lose fat the right way

Fitness coach Ralston D'Souza in an April 7 Instagram post shared a '1,600 calorie diet plan with 157g carbs, 37 g fat and 98 g protein'. In the video he said: “If you are trying to lose fat and have no idea what to eat on a daily basis, here's what a 1600 calorie diet plan with around 100 gram of protein looks like.” Also read | Nutritionist who lost 86 kg shares high-protein vegetarian meal plan to speed up weight loss This diet is ideal for an individual weighing around 65 kg, who is moderately active and aiming to lose fat. (Freepik)

He added, “This diet is ideal for an individual weighing around 65 kg, who is moderately active and aiming to lose fat.”

Here's the meal plan Ralston shared:

Breakfast

⦿ 2 slice bread

⦿ 2 egg whites

⦿ 1 whole egg

⦿ (2 tsp oil used to fry eggs)

Morning snack

⦿ 1 apple

Lunch

⦿ 150g cooked white rice

⦿ 30g cooked dal

⦿ 160g cabbage sabji

⦿ 100g cooked chicken breast

Evening snack

⦿ 120 ml chai/coffee

Dinner

⦿ 125g cooked white rice

⦿ 30g cooked dal

⦿ 160g cabbage sabji

⦿ 100g cooked chicken breast

Late evening snack

⦿ Mango yoghurt 85g

⦿ 25g blueberries or any berries

Further sharing tips and tricks, he shared:

1. Any type of bread (white, brown, or multigrain) is acceptable as long as it contains no more than 70 calories per slice.

2. Tea or coffee may include a moderate amount of milk (100ml) and 1 tsp sugar.

3. For all curries and dishes, use minimal amounts of nut pastes and thick cream. Pepper, salt and other condiments are perfectly fine and can be used as per your liking.

4. Use oil sparingly in all dishes.

5. All vegetables should be considered suitable options for sabzis or salads, but potatoes and yams should be considered carbohydrate sources.

6. You may substitute 100g of cooked rice with 1 roti.

7. A daily protein intake of 80 to 120 grams is ideal for supporting muscle growth. If you adjust your protein intake (increase or decrease), be sure to proportionately modify your carbohydrate and fat consumption as well.

8. Yes, Coke Zero is perfectly fine. It’s zero calories and safe to consume.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.