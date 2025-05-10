Gastroenterologist recommends 4 cooking oils to lessen the negative impact of deep frying

Submerging your snack in oil to achieve that perfect, golden crunchiness is something many of us are guilty of, as the crispy crust is just too good to resist. Whether it’s fritters on a rainy day with ginger tea or weekend aloo puri, deep-fried foods more often than not find their way onto our plates. Deep frying involves submerging the food in hot oil, letting the high temperature cook the food quickly, creating a crispy layer outside while maintaining the softness inside. (Shutterstock)

Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, who regularly shares tips on improving gut health on his Instagram, explained that although deep frying isn't the best cooking method, for occasional use, choosing the right oil can make a difference. It helps ensure your digestive system doesn’t pay the price, mitigating some of the damage.

Dr. Sethi shared four oils and evaluated their efficiency based on their smoke point. The oils he suggested all have a high smoke point. For the uninitiated, the smoke point is the temperature at which oil starts to produce smoke. A higher smoke point is preferred because when oil starts smoking, it breaks down and releases harmful compounds that can affect both the food's quality and your gut health.

Here are the four oils Dr Sethi shared:

1. Refined coconut oil

He said, “It is rich in saturated fats and has a high smoke point of about 400 degrees.”

2.Refined olive oil

Olive oil is the go-to for cooking, but not all varieties are suitable for deep frying. Dr Sethi explained, “Refined olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and has a high smoke point of around 465 degrees Fahrenheit. Remember, extra virgin olive oil is not a good choice for deep frying.”

3. Ghee or clarified butter

Dr Sethi added, "Ghee or clarified butter has a high smoke point of approximately 450 degrees Fahrenheit."

4. Avocado oil

One unique oil on this list is avocado oil. As Dr. Sethi elaborated on its smoke point, he said, “Avocado oil has a high smoking point of around 520 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Lastly, he cautioned against seed oils like sunflower, soybean and canola, which are high in polyunsaturated fats and can oxidise at high temperatures.



Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Do you use sunflower, soybean oil? Health experts discuss why you might want to rethink cooking with seed oils