Doctor shares 5 natural, science-backed tips for hair growth: Use rosemary oil, prioritise protein in your diet

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, shared an Instagram post on May 2 in which he discussed how prioritising protein in your diet can help promote healthy hair growth and maintenance. Also read | Does biotin really help in hair loss, hair growth? Doctor reveals truth

He also suggested including a variety of iron and zinc-rich foods in your diet as he explained why these nutrients are essential for hair growth. Dr Sood listed '5 natural, science-backed tips for hair growth', and said:

1. Prioritise protein in your diet

Hair is made of keratin, a protein. Without enough dietary protein, your body will prioritise essential organs over hair production, which can lead to thinning or shedding. Sources: eggs, legumes, poultry, nuts, seeds.

2. Use rosemary oil (diluted)

Rosemary oil may improve blood flow to the scalp and has DHT-blocking and anti-inflammatory properties. One 2015 study found it worked as well as minoxidil after six months, with fewer side effects. However, this was compared to 2 percent minoxidil. Tip: Mix with coconut or jojoba oil before applying

3. Get enough iron and zinc

Iron helps deliver oxygen to hair follicles, while zinc supports follicle repair and oil gland function. Deficiencies in either are common causes of hair loss. Good sources include red meat, lentils, chickpeas, pumpkin seeds, and fortified cereals.

4. Minimise heat and tension on hair

Frequent heat styling and tight hairstyles can weaken the hair shaft and damage follicles, leading to breakage and traction alopecia. Use heat protectants, loosen your hairstyles, and give your scalp breaks.

5. Aim for 7–9 hours of sleep

Hair growth is regulated by circadian genes expressed in your hair follicles. Sleep deprivation disrupts this cycle, reduces protein synthesis, and increases stress — all of which can affect hair growth and scalp health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.