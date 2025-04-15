Does biotin really help in hair loss, hair growth? Doctor reveals truth

Dr Taglia explaThe popularity of supplements like biotin for hair loss has been growing tremendously over the years, with people taking them to combat issues related to hair fall and hair growth. The American Dermatological Association states that biotin has no proven benefits for hair growth or loss prevention, despite its popularity as a supplement.

Also Read | Woman says this 5-minute bloating massage technique helped her belly go flat: Doctor reveals if it actually works

Biotin, per the Mayo Clinic, is necessary for the formation of fatty acids and glucose, which are used as fuels by the body. However, a lack of biotin is rare. If it occurs, it may lead to skin rash, loss of hair, high blood levels of cholesterol, and heart problems. But is taking biotin supplements beneficial?

Does biotin really help in hair growth?

On April 10, social media-famous doctor Cyriac Abby Philips, aka The Liver Doc, revealed in an Instagram video if taking biotin supplements actually helps. He posted the clip with the caption, “Biotin for hair loss. The biggest misunderstanding and misinformation that doctors themselves spread among patients.”

Touching on the topic of consuming biotin for hair loss, The Liver Doc explained that The American Dermatological Association has made clear statements regarding the use of biotin. Per Philips, the president of the American Dermatological Association has written in their blog - which serves as a guideline for dermatology practitioners - that there is no benefit to using Biotin.

He revealed, “Biotin does not increase hair growth, does not increase the volume of hair, and does not prevent hair loss. This is well known, as none of the studies they have conducted on these parameters have shown that Biotin actually improves any of these hair-related issues. This information has been available on their website for decades, yet people continue to prescribe it.”

What does the American Academy of Dermatology Association say?

Per the American Academy of Dermatology Association, despite their growing popularity for achieving thicker hair and better skin, dermatologists warn that the effectiveness of supplements like biotin, collagen, and probiotics is often inconsistent or unreliable.

Per Dr Lauren N Taglia, MD, PhD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist, biotin (vitamin H or B7) is commonly found in foods like eggs, salmon, sweet potatoes, almonds, and milk.

Dr Taglia explained, “It helps the body process proteins, fats, and carbohydrates for energy and supports hair and scalp health. High doses can lead to inaccurate lab results, particularly for hormone tests like thyroid levels. Biotin deficiency is rare, and supplements should only be taken if you have a biotin deficiency.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.