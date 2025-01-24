Mira Rajput's hair and scalp nutrition secrets revealed, from biotin to vitamin E: 'When I’m not eating right it shows'

What we eat has a direct impact on our hair and scalp. To have silky and luscious hair and a healthy scalp, you need to have the right nutrition in your meals. Entrepreneur and Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, believes the same. Recently, Mira sat down with a dermatologist, Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin, to discuss hair and scalp nutrition. Know what to eat for silky hair and a healthy scalp.

While using good products that suit your hair and scalp type is important, the dermat and Mira believe what you put inside your body - having a nutritious diet and consuming the right supplements - also greatly impacts how healthy your locks will be.

Not eating right affects your hair and scalp health

In the video, Mira revealed that when she is not eating right, she notices a change in her hair and scalp health. “Whether I'm stressed, whether I have a lot going in my mind or just binge eating because it is Diwali or you're going on a holiday - It does have an impact on how your hair behaves,” she explained.

When asked whether one can include any supplements or things in their diet to help cope with that stress, the dermat suggested taking biotin, antioxidants like vitamins E and A (help maintain the scalp health and microbiome), and super berries daily. “We call them super berries because they are superfoods for our hair,” she explained. She also suggested making modifications in your diet, like eating lots of nuts (walnuts, almonds) and kale.

How does a good diet boost your scalp health?

Per Dr Jushya, consuming agents like unhealthy fats and processed foods that have lots of sugars, carbs, or salt can directly impact your scalp, causing inflammation in your roots and water retention, which can lead to shedding more hair than others.

Additionally, consuming these unhealthy food options can lead to an insulin spike, which is known as a body cell killer, and this, in turn, affects our scalp. The dermat explained, “It [insulin] reduces the blood supply, so you have fragile hair, inflamed and irritated scalp, more dandruff.”

“In a way, it's just like growing a plant…you have to feed it with the right nutrition, give it enough water, sunlight, the right vitamins,” Mira added.

Lastly, boosting your hair health also depends on the products you use. So, the doctor suggested using a shampoo and conditioner according to your scalp and hair type and adding a serum to nourish and provide essential oils, minerals and vitamins to your scalp throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.