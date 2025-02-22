Looking for hair growth solution? Try rosemary oil; doctor reveals this simple herb oil is the go-to for thicker hair

Healthy hair is rooted in good, dense hair growth. People who have low-volume hair, suffer from hair loss, or simply seek hair growth, in general, consider it one of the most sought-after hair goals. Several products on the market promise hair growth, making it easy to get confused. Rosemary boosts hair growth.(PC: IG/@doctorsood & Freepik)

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, reacted to one of the videos of a person hailing rosemary for its amazing hair growth benefits by showing the transformative effects. Dr Sood attested to the claims and explained more about the benefits of rosemary oil in a recent video he posted to Instagram.

How rosemary is beneficial

Dr Sood reacted to one of the pov videos of a person using rosemary oil and showing the before and after results. Rosemary oil's benefits are not any new as they go back centuries ago. But despite its ancient lineage, it is also similar to a contemporary formulation for hair growth.

He said, “If you are looking for a natural way to support hair growth, rosemary oil might offer a promising solution. Used for centuries in traditional medicine to address headaches, insomnia and stress.”

Explaining how it works, Dr Sood said, “It may work by improving blood flow and circulation in the scalp which nourishes hair follicles, supports healthy hair growth and even enhances the regeneration of hair follicles.”

He further mentioned studies that explored the benefits of rosemary oil. Dr. Sood cited a 2002 study that found a 10 percent rosemary oil formulation to be as effective as 2 percent minoxidil, a common hair growth treatment, over six weeks in an animal model. The plus point is there's no irritation side effect after using rosemary oil which happens when minoxidil is used.

How to use

Dr Sood recommended massaging a few drops of rosemary oil into the scalp and leaving it on for a few hours before washing. He further suggested diluting it with a carrier oil or mixing it into shampoo for easier application. He also advised using it 2-3 times a week and stressing upon the importance of consistency and patience for best results.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.