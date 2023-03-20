Can you get rid of dandruff permanently? Dermatologist answers

One thing that we all dislike in our hair is the presence of dandruff. It not only makes you feel embarrassed, but it is not good for the scalp's health as well. Besides, dandruff can cause an itchy scalp, flakiness, and dryness, which are extremely uncomfortable and unpleasant experiences. From stress to an unhealthy diet to pollution or poor scalp hygiene, dandruff can be caused by various reasons. However, dandruff can be controlled when you follow certain tips and make a few lifestyle changes. It might take a long time or might not be possible to get rid of dandruff permanently, but with a few hacks, it can surely be controlled. Dandruff is a common condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is a condition that causes flaking and itching of the scalp, which can be embarrassing and uncomfortable. (Shutterstock)

Dr. Bansari Davda, City Head Dermatologist of Urban Company Chennai, shared with HT Lifestyle, a few easy tips that can help you to control dandruff.

● Keep your scalp clean

Dandruff is a chronic condition caused by the buildup of a yeast called Malassezia around the base of your hair follicles. This fungus feeds off the scalp’s sebum. An unclean scalp provides a feeding ground for the fungus, which ends up resulting in dandruff. So, it is essential to maintain a healthy scalp routine to keep that nasty dandruff at bay.

Make sure to include a shampoo with ketoconazole or zinc pyrithione or selenium sulfide or piroctone olamine. Leave them on the scalp for at least 5-10 mins and then cleanse the scalp thoroughly. Use anti-dandruff shampoos 2-3 times a week during the active phase and later once a week, after the dandruff is controlled, for maintenance.

● Follow a healthy diet

Consumption of fast food, sugar, and other highly processed foods can promote yeast overgrowth and increase dandruff. Including foods enriched with vitamin B, zinc, probiotics can help in preventing dandruff. Flax seeds, eggs, nuts, legumes, bananas, fatty fish, and curd help in reducing excessive sebum production on the scalp and also aids in keeping the scalp moisturized.

● Say no to hair oiling

Contrary to popular belief, oiling your hair will not help in reducing dandruff. In fact, oiling will make your dandruff worse as it feeds the fungus on the scalp. So please do not oil your hair, especially when you have dandruff.

● Use minimal haircare and hair styling products

Stick to a specific hair routine, and do not pile up your hair with excessive products. Hair styling products like dry shampoo, hair sprays, and others can leave residues on the scalp, which can cause dandruff. So, minimize the use of these products to keep your hair dandruff free.

● Reduce stress

Stress is one of the major reasons for many diseases and even your dandruff can be triggered by it. With stress, the body becomes less resistant to fungal infections, and hence the ability to fight against dandruff also reduces. So, ensure to engage yourself in breathing exercises, physical activities, and meditation to relieve stress.

