Ayurveda remedies to deal with dandruff in winter season

Dealing with dandruff is no mean task in winter season. Among the array of skin conditions that exacerbate in winter season, dandruff is certainly one of them. It most of the times leads to itchy scalp with tiny white flakes of skin finding their place on your clothing. The winter air could dry out your scalp and can lead to flaking. A fungus called malassezia may contribute to your dandruff woes. Seborrheic dermatitis or seborrhea is another common cause of dandruff.

While there are a variety of products available that promise to take care of your dandruff issues, including anti-dandruff shampoos, we all know they don't always do the trick. No wonder, many people trust natural remedies to deal with their dandruff issues as they have hardly any side-effects.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar who regularly shares health and nutrition tips on her Instagram account took to social media to share some effective Ayurveda remedies for dandruff. Take a look:

1. Soak 1 tbsp methi (fenugreek) seed powder and 1 tbsp of triphala churna in 1 bowl of curd overnight. Next morning, apply it as a mask for an hour and wash with mild shampoo. Do it once or twice a week.

2. Take a bowl of coconut oil and heat it for 2 minutes. Then add 1 tbsp of lemon juice in it and mix it thoroughly. Apply it in your hair overnight or for 2 hours before hairwash. Do it once a week.

Coconut oil(Unsplash)

3. Mix 5 gms of tankan bhasma (Calcined Borax or Suhaga) in coconut oil with 1 tsp lemon. Apply it overnight and wash your hair next morning with herbal shampoo. Do it twice a week.

4. Combine 1 cup of aloe vera gel with two tbsp of castor oil. Apply this on your scalp. Let it sit overnight and wash it off the next morning. Do it once a week.

5. Soak a cup of fenugreek seeds in water overnight. Grind to a paste and add 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel to it. Mix thoroughly and apply this paste to your scalp. Leave it on for 1 hour. Rinse your hair with water followed by a mild shampoo. Do it twice a week.

6. Take 2 glasses of buttermilk and mix 1 tbsp of triphala churna in it and keep it overnight. Next morning, wash your hair with this medicated buttermilk and then use mild shampoo. Do it twice a week.

7. Wash your hair with the water that is boiled with neem leaves in it.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON