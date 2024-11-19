Struggling with hair fall? Add this superfood to your daily diet for amazing results

Dr Kratika Mohan, Maxillofacial Specialist, is known for sharing expert insights on her Instagram profile. A few days back, Dr Kratika shared a short video of herself drinking a glass of water that helped her with her hair fall. “Well, it’s chia seeds that I added to my routine, and they’ve actually helped reduce my hair fall and boost growth.” “Well, it’s chia seeds that I added to my routine, and they’ve actually helped reduce my hair fall and boost growth," wrote Dr Kratika Mohan.(Instagram/@dr_kratika_, Pexels)

Dr Kratika explained that chia seeds are loaded with Omega-3 fatty acids that can help in addressing inflammation in the scalp, and manage hair fall issues. “The best time to take chia seeds is in the morning—mix them into your smoothie, yogurt, oatmeal, or even plain water. Always soak them overnight before consuming them in the morning. Remember, just adding chia seeds alone won’t solve hair fall or promote growth. It’s important to find out the cause of your hair fall,” read an excerpt of her post.

ALSO READ: Woman lost 15 kilos with this easy breakfast recipe that you can make at home

Can chia seeds actually help hair growth?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shraddha Deshpande, aesthetic, plastic, and reconstructive surgeon, at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said, “Struggling with hair fall? Incorporate chia seeds into your diet! Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and essential minerals like zinc and iron, chia seeds are a powerhouse for healthy hair.”

ALSO READ: 8 ways to use chia seeds in your diet

Benefits of chia seeds to know:

Chia seeds are loaded with nutritional benefits.(Unsplash)

Omega-3 fatty acids: Reduce scalp inflammation and improve hydration, promoting a healthier scalp environment.

Protein: Strengthens hair strands and prevents breakage.

Zinc: Repairs damaged hair follicles and supports healthy oil production.

Iron: Enhances blood circulation to the scalp, delivering nutrients to hair roots.

ALSO READ: Man's food pipe choked after drinking water over dry chia seeds! Doctor sheds light on why it happened

How to incorporate chia seeds in the daily diet?

“Adding chia seeds to your meals is effortless. Mix them into smoothies, sprinkle on yogurt, or soak them overnight to make a nutritious chia pudding. Regular consumption can not only minimize hair fall but also improve overall hair texture and shine. Revitalise your locks with this simple yet effective dietary change,” said Dr Shraddha Deshpande.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.