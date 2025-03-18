Nutritionist who lost 86 kg shares high-protein vegetarian meal plan to speed up weight loss

When it comes to weight loss, protein plays a huge role. It helps boost your metabolism, keeps you feeling full for longer, and preserves muscle mass. But if you're a vegetarian, it can be a bit tricky to get enough protein in your diet, making it even more important to pay attention to your intake. A vegetarian meal plan shared by fitness coach Pranjal Pandey offers 110g of protein within 1400 kcal. (Instagram/@transformwithpranjal)

Pranjal Pandey, a fitness coach who lost an incredible 86 kg, often shares health and wellness tips with her Insta family. In her latest post, she revealed a vegetarian meal plan packed with 110g of protein to help achieve fitness goals. Let's take a look at it. (Also read: Want to reduce face fat and puffiness in just 7 days? Try this expert-approved diet plan for slimmer, more sculpted look )

Breakfast (350 kcal, 35g protein)

2 besan chillas (50g besan + spices) – 180 kcal, 12g protein

200g Low-fat Greek yoghurt – 130 kcal, 20g protein

1 tsp ghee – 40 kcal

Mid-morning snack (150 kcal, 20g protein)

1 scoop whey protein (25g) in water – 100 kcal, 20g protein

5 almonds – 50 kcal, 2g protein

Lunch (400 kcal, 30g protein)

100g paneer bhurji (cooked in 5g ghee with veggies) – 250 kcal, 22g protein

1 small multigrain roti – 90 kcal, 3g protein

50g boiled moong dal (with 2g ghee tadka) – 60 kcal, 5g protein

Evening snack (150 kcal, 18g protein)

1 scoop whey protein (25g) in water – 100 kcal, 20g protein

5 walnuts – 50 kcal, 2g protein

Dinner (350 kcal, 25g protein)

100g tofu curry (with 5g ghee, spices and veggies) – 220 kcal, 20g protein

100g cooked quinoa – 130 kcal, 5g protein

This plan keeps your protein intake high at 110g while staying within 1400 kcal. Plus, you can swap items based on your taste and dietary preferences.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.