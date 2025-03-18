Want to burn fat fast? Fitness coach shares why 'weight lifting is more effective than cardio'

Online fitness coach Dan Go shared in an Instagram post on February 25 that weightlifting is better for burning fat in the long run compared to cardio exercises. He explained that weightlifting helps build muscle mass, which increases your resting metabolic rate (RMR). This means your body burns more calories at rest, even when you're sleeping. Whereas cardio exercises like running, cycling, or swimming only burn calories during the exercise itself. Also read | Fitness trainer shares simple cardio routine for fat loss that helped him burn body fat at 46 and avoid burnout Cardio or weightlifting: Doctor shares which is better for weight loss. (Freepik)

Dan Go said, “Weight lifting is more effective at burning fat than cardio. Cardio burns fat while you are doing it. Weight lifting helps you build muscle, which helps you burn fat in sleep.” In his caption, he explained, “How to use weight lifting to burn more fat.”

According to him, this is what you need to do:

Step 1

Choose exercises based on these movements and make a program out of it:

- squat

- hinge

- chest press

- horizontal row (ie. back row)

- vertical row (ie. pull-up)

- Overhead press

- Carry

- Hip thrust

Step 2

Over time, you get stronger in each of these movements.

Step 3

Prioritise recovery. That’s when your muscle gets built.

Dan Go added, "While doing all of this be patient. Building muscle takes time. As you add more muscle your body will respond by burning more calories. I’ll see you at the gym. A healthy body is built on habits. Not fads."

Remember, losing fat and building muscle takes time, patience, and consistency. Focus on making sustainable lifestyle changes that incorporate a balanced diet and regular exercise, and you'll be on your way to achieving your fitness goals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.