Does lifting weights make a woman look bulky and manly? Celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey reveals the truth

Weightlifting is one of the best ways to build muscle, stay fit and enhance your sense of well-being, according to Tridev Pandey. Because everyone has different strength levels, the celebrity fitness trainer says, it is important to determine the amount of weight you should lift. But when it comes to strength training, it's easy to get suckered into common beliefs. Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey Fitness trainer Tridev Pandey works with actors such as Sanya Malhotra, among others. (Instagram/Tridev Pandey)

So, to set the record straight, we asked Tridev in an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, if women should lift weights or will lifting weights make them bulky?

Should women lift only light weights?

Many women tend to stick to lighter weights or avoid strength training for fear of looking 'bulky' or too muscular. According to Tridev, this is an age-old myth that needs to die. Asked if lifting weights makes women bulky, Tridev says, "I don't think so. I suggest every woman lift more weight."

He adds, “For instance, my wife—I have never seen anyone lift that much weight in my life. She's not a coach, and she's doing a 155-kg deadlift. How much weight a woman should lift would vary from person to person. There's this misconception that if women lift weight, they will start looking bulky. But no one is talking much about the benefits of lifting weights for women, especially. Any kind of cardio or yoga or other such workouts will not give you bone density or muscle mass, if you are not lifting weight. Women can only bulk up if there is a hormonal issue, but otherwise, weightlifting will not make them bulky.”

Can you start weightlifting in your 30s?

Tridev says, “100 percent. I will give you an example. Shweta Tripathi, I started training her when she was 35; now she is 39. Before she started with me, she had not really done any kind of workout, except some yoga. Now she loves weight lifting, and she's been doing it according to her body. She can do proper push-ups, pull-ups, and chin-ups. So, she started at 35, and she can still do everything. It is all about programming and motivation.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.