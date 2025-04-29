Nutritionist shares how children, adults and senior citizens can maintain proper protein intake

Protein is a crucial nutrient that supports growth, muscle strength, and overall health across all life stages. Understanding the right protein intake for different age groups is key to maintaining optimal well-being. Anusha Jain, Nutritionist and Founder of Nutri Maven, shared with HT Lifestyle top tips for children, adults and senior citizens to maintain adequate nutrition levels. (Also read: Doctor warns how mindlessly scrolling social media can seriously impact your memory: 'Your brain is like a chalkboard’ ) Nutritionist reveals essential protein guidelines for people of all age groups.(Pexels)

Protein needs for children

For children, protein plays a vital role in growth. Infants need around 8-10.5 grams daily, while toddlers require 11.3 grams. As kids grow, their protein needs increase, children aged 4-6 need 16 grams, while pre-teens require 34 grams. For teenagers, boys need up to 52 grams and girls need 46 grams per day. To meet these needs, Indian diets can include dal, paneer, curd, eggs, and chicken. Adding ghee-roasted nuts to snacks or preparing moong dal dosa are simple ways to boost their protein intake.

Adults should consume 0.8 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. (Unsplash)

Protein requirements for adults

Adults should consume 0.8 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. Men generally need around 56 grams per day, while women require 46 grams (more during pregnancy or lactation). Including dals, sprouts, paneer, or ragi rotis in daily meals ensures adequate protein. Drinking buttermilk after meals and adding peanut butter to rotis can further enhance intake.

Protein intake for seniors

For seniors, protein becomes crucial to prevent muscle loss and maintain immunity. Seniors should aim for 60-70 grams daily, depending on their activity level. Soft, easy-to-digest options like khichdi, curd, and paneer bhurji are excellent choices. A warm glass of turmeric milk with soaked almonds at night can aid recovery.

"A balanced diet rich in natural protein sources is key to maintaining long-term health. Prioritising whole foods over processed options ensures better digestion and nutrient absorption. By making mindful choices and tailoring meals to each life stage, individuals can build stronger muscles, improve immunity, and lead healthier lives," says Anusha.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.