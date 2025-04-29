Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says eat these 2 foods for lunch to avoid that afternoon slump

Imagine: It is afternoon, and you have had a hearty and healthy meal. But, as soon as you hit the desk to start work after your lunch break, you feel irritable or sleepy. This is often known as an afternoon slump; many of us deal with it regularly. But did you know that you can fix it by making two simple adjustments in your diet? According to Rujuta Diwekar, ghee helps with afternoon slump.

In a YouTube video shared by Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, she revealed two foods that can help you manage an afternoon slump. The clip is from an event Rujuta attended where she addressed a group of people and advised them on fixing the problem of afternoon slump.

Two foods to help with an afternoon slump

In the clip, Rujuta explained that an afternoon slump means feeling sleepy post-lunch. According to the nutritionist, the slump feels as “if you don't drink tea or coffee or smoke a cigarette, you will end up in a coma”.

So, if you don't want to feel irritable, sleepy or tired post lunch, here are the two things you should be adding to your lunch according to Rujuta Diwekar:

1. Ghee:

According to Rujuta, adding ghee to your diet will help with the problem of afternoon slump. She said, “Ghee is very good for your health and those suffering from Vitamin D and B12 deficiency.”

Additionally, if you are someone who feels that over time you have been getting fat, you have a thyroid issue, there is pigmentation on the skin, or you are suffering from constipation, you need ghee in your lunch. Rujuta suggested adding at least a teaspoon of ghee to your lunch.

2. Chutney:

The second thing that Rujuta suggested was chutney. She stressed that chutneys need to be a part of your lunch. It can be any chutney – curry leaves, coconut, dal, flaxseed or any other chutney. She added that there are a lot of chutneys that are part of our collective Indian cuisine. So, any of these chutneys is good for you.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.